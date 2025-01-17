Blood of Punch Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon guide

In Blood of Punch, you must fight waves of enemies to earn XP and become stronger. The first World featured in this Roblox experience is the Squid Brawl Arena, which takes inspiration from Squid Game for its aesthetics. The Dungeon will be your first foray into the title’s distinct gameplay style. Clear it to unlock access to the following Worlds and become the champion.

This guide gives you a rundown of what to expect in the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon, along with tips on clearing it.

Everything you need to know about the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon in Blood of Punch

Overview

The Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

The Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon is the introductory Dungeon of Blood of Punch and is thus catered towards beginners. This Dungeon comes in two difficulties: Normal and Hard.

Normal mode is unlocked by default and features 40 waves of enemies with a few bosses peppered every few waves. You can unlock Hard mode by clearing Normal mode and face the same enemies and waves but in a more challenging configuration.

In a way, the Normal mode acts as the game’s tutorial, preparing you for what’s to come in the following Worlds. The Normal mode paves the way for the introduction of the Upgrade, Gear, Ascension, Ability Point, Quest, Summon, and other core mechanics. Once you clear it, you will be prepared to face any challenge that may follow later in the game.

How to clear

Brawling in the the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Clearing Dungeons in the game is a matter of having a higher power level than the enemy you face. This entails training until you hit the level cap, performing an Ascension, and then repeating the process until your avatar is strong enough.

There are a few ways to speed up this gameplay loop, which are listed in the strategies below:

Use the Auto-Train feature to passively raise your level while interacting with other gameplay systems. That way, you will utilize the downtime between Dungeon rounds to gain some extra EXP .

feature to passively raise your level while interacting with other gameplay systems. That way, you will utilize the downtime between Dungeon rounds to gain some extra . Upgrade your Gear whenever possible. Gear makes a massive difference in battle, increasing all of your stats and making the battles slightly easier. Craft equipment through the Gear menu and perform upgrades at the Blacksmith’s to maximize ability bonuses.

whenever possible. Gear makes a massive difference in battle, increasing all of your stats and making the battles slightly easier. Craft equipment through the Gear menu and perform upgrades at the Blacksmith’s to maximize ability bonuses. Allocate your Ability Points wisely, as defeating enemies consistently is all about leveraging your stats. Don’t dump your stats into a single stat, as it can heavily restrict how long you can fight in a Dungeon run. An effective build would be to prioritize Attack , then HP , followed by Defense .

wisely, as defeating enemies consistently is all about leveraging your stats. Don’t dump your stats into a single stat, as it can heavily restrict how long you can fight in a Dungeon run. An effective build would be to prioritize , then , followed by . Unlock and make use of Skills whenever possible. Consider not relying solely on attacking Skills; utilize stat-boosting and healing Skills as your secondary and tertiary options.

whenever possible. Consider not relying solely on attacking Skills; utilize stat-boosting and healing Skills as your secondary and tertiary options. Pick a good Partner to accompany you into battle. A good Partner offers a passive stat bonus while fighting alongside you. Moreover, they offer a good Skill as well, which can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Summon a Partner from the designated area and optimize your damage output with the resources you collect in Dungeon runs.

to accompany you into battle. A good Partner offers a passive stat bonus while fighting alongside you. Moreover, they offer a good Skill as well, which can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Summon a Partner from the designated area and optimize your damage output with the resources you collect in Dungeon runs. Play co-op sessions with up to three friends to make the Dungeon significantly easier. Even if all four players are around the same level, completing all 40 waves becomes much less daunting since your cumulative damage skyrockets.

With enough persistence and a high power level, you will conquer the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon in no time.

FAQs

What is the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon in Blood of Punch?

The Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon is the first Dungeon in Blood of Punch, which serves as the starting point for every player.

How many waves does the Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon include in Blood of Punch?

The Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon features 40 enemy waves.

What is the recommended power level to clear Normal mode Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon in Blood of Punch?

We recommend being at a power level equal to or higher than 25,000 to clear Squid Brawl Arena Dungeon successfully.

