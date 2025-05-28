Bloodmoon Crate Grow a Garden: Price, Crate chances, and all items

Grow a Garden typically includes a Crate for its major events, which gives players a chance to earn some of the rarest in-game items. The Bloodmoon Crate was added on May 25, 2025, introducing various Blood-themed cosmetic items to the experience. This Crate can be obtained from the Blood Moon Shop and is an item targeted at endgame players.

This article details everything you must know about the Bloodmoon Crate.

An overview of the Bloodmoon Crate in Grow a Garden

The Cosmetics Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Bloodmoon Crate was added with Update 1.07.1, immediately following the Cosmetics update. This Crate primarily includes decorative items that you can use to adorn your farm. Thus, you won’t be missing any crucial high-yield crops or equipment if you choose not to purchase this item.

Keeping with the theme of its contents, the Crate can be acquired through the Blood Moon Shop, which only appears during the Blood Moon Weather Event. The Bloodmoon Crate can be purchased for 120 million Sheckles from the shop, making it an exclusively endgame item.

If you’re willing to pay, you can also buy the Crate for 179 Robux apiece.

Bloodmoon Crate item list and summon chances

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

There are five items featured in the Bloodmoon Crate, each of which has a 20% chance of appearing when you open one. Here are the different items that you can obtain from the Bloodmoon Crate.

Blood Bench

Blood Chain

Blood Fence

Blood Fire Pit

Blood Lamp

After opening the crate, one of these items will be added to your inventory. Following that, you can place it on the farm on the desired spot and in the chosen orientation, based on the look you’re aiming for. The contents of the Bloodmoon Crate are designed to be complementary, and so, consider using them together for a Blood Moon-themed farm.

FAQs

How to get Bloodmoon Crate in Grow a Garden

Bloodmoon Crate can be purchased from the Blood Moon Shop for 120 million Sheckles.

What does the Bloodmoon Crate have to offer in Grow a Garden?

The Bloodmoon Crate includes blood-themed cosmetic items that you can use to decorate your farm.

Can the Bloodmoon Crate be purchased using Robux in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can buy the Bloodmoon Crate for 179 Robux if you wish to save your Sheckles.

