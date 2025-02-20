Blox Fruits Leopard Fruit: How to get, overview, and moveset

The Leopard Fruit in Blox Fruits is currently the third most expensive fruit after Dragon and Kitsune. Once equipped, you can use its moveset to damage opponents of a higher caliber. What makes the Leopard Fruit special is that it allows you to transform into a human-like leopard. This provides significant stat buffs that can help you dominate PvE and PvP battles effectively.

If the Leopard Fruit is something you think you must have in Blox Fruits then you are at the right place. This guide explains how to get this fruit and all of its movesets.

How to get the Leopard Fruit in Blox Fruits

In this Roblox title, the only way to get the Leopard Fruit is by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer, a shop NPC that sells fruits in exchange for Robux and Beli. Note that the fruits purchased using Beli can be replaced, which means if you purchase the Leopard Fruit using Beli, it will be replaced if you buy and consume another one.

However, fruits bought using Robux remain with you, even if you get another fruit.

Interact with the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC to get the Leopard Fruit (Image via Roblox)

To purchase the Leopard Fruit, you can either spend 5,000,000 Beli or 3,000 Robux. The Blox Fruit Dealer spawns on multiple islands: the Marine Starter Island is the easiest location to look for him. Here, you can locate the NPC near the Boat Dealer. You can also find the Blox Fruit Dealer in the following locations:

Pirate Starter Island (First Sea)

Marine Starter Island (First Sea)

Middle Town (First Sea)

Kingdom of Rose (Second Sea)

Café (Second Sea)

Mansion (Third Sea)

Port Town (Third Sea)

Leopard Fruit overview

The Leopard Fruit is a Mythical beast-type fruit that gives you a lethal moveset. It allows you to unleash sharp-edged claws and fire blasts. This fruit also transforms you into a human-like leopard. In this form, you gain a speed and jump boost along with reduced cooldown periods. During the leopard transformation, you will take 10% less damage from enemies.

Note that the leopard transformation restricts you from using your weapons, fighting styles, and guns. They will all be locked until you return to your regular form.

All Leopard Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

The leopard transformation (Image via Roblox || YouTube@KoujiCedar)

After equipping the Leopard Fruit, you will unlock the following moves:

Finger Revolver (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1.

Allows you to shoot a fire blast from their finger. Holding this move will allow you to shoot a relatively stronger blast.

Spiraling Kick (X move)

Requires Mastery level 50.

Allows you to use your legs to send an air-blade toward the cursor. The air-blade travels like a whirlwind and damages everything in its way.

Afterimage Assault (C move)

Requires Mastery level 100.

Allows you to teleport a couple of times toward the cursor quickly. At the end of this sequence, you will slam yourself on the ground causing AoE damage.

Transformation (V move)

Requires Mastery level 300.

Allows you to transform into a humanoid leopard. Deal additional damage and gain certain stat buffs while the transformation is active.

Body Flicker (F move)

Requires Mastery level 200.

Allows you to dash forward quickly. The opponent in front will get knocked back if they are caught in the dash.

FAQs

How do I get the Leopard Fruit in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Leopard Fruit by purchasing it from the Blox Fruits Dealer for 5,000,000 Beli or 3,000 Robux.

Where is the Blox Fruit Dealer in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Blox Fruit Dealer on various islands like the Marine Starter, Port Town, Kingdom of Rose, and Middle Town.

How to transform into a leopard in Blox Fruits

You can transform into a leopard by using Leopard Fruit's Transformation move. This move is unlocked after reaching Master Level 300 with this fruit.

