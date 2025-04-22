Blue Lock Rivals Egg Hunt guide

In commemoration of Easter 2025, Blue Lock Rivals has included a special Egg Hunt that rewards you with various items upon completion. The Egg Hunt works similarly to a battle pass system, where each Egg has you climb a tier and receive a distinct reward. Upon reaching the final level, you receive the Crystal Wings UGC, which is limited to the first 5,000 acquisitions.

Ad

Here’s how you can find all 10 Eggs as part of the Egg Hunt.

Finding all Eggs in Blue Lock Rivals

The Egg Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Eggs in the Egg Hunt don’t have a fixed spawn location. To find them, you must start a match and watch out for a goal. It doesn’t matter who the scorer is; once someone scores, you will see a notification on the screen informing you of an Egg spawning. When this happens, look around the soccer field to spot it.

Ad

Trending

Once you locate the Egg, dash over to it and pick it up. This may prompt other players to seize the opportunity to take control of the match, so you may want to be careful. You can also choose to ignore the match to focus on the Egg Hunt.

Collect the 10 Eggs to receive all rewards and complete the Egg Hunt.

Also read: Blue Lock Rivals Kaiser guide

All Egg Hunt rewards in Blue Lock Rivals

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Similar to a battle pass, you unlock a reward for climbing a tier. Each Egg represents a tier in this system; it doesn’t matter which one you collect first. The number of Eggs is all that matters, so you don’t have to hunt for specific ones for the corresponding reward.

Ad

Here are the rewards for the Egg Hunt:

1 Egg: Juggling Eggs Emote

Juggling Eggs Emote 2 Eggs: 2x Flow Spins

2x Flow Spins 3 Eggs: 2x Lucky Spins

2x Lucky Spins 4 Eggs: 3x Style Spins

3x Style Spins 5 Eggs: Egged!

Egged! 6 Eggs: 7x Lucky Flow

7x Lucky Flow 7 Eggs: Egg Festival

Egg Festival 8 Eggs: 10x Style Spins

10x Style Spins 9 Eggs: Buddy Bunny

Buddy Bunny 10 Eggs: Crystal Wings UGC

The final reward of this prize ladder is the Crystal Wings UGC, which can only be claimed by the first 5,000 to complete the Egg Hunt. As such, we recommend finishing it at the earliest to acquire the coveted collectible before the stocks run out.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Blue Lock Rivals Egg Hunt end?

The Egg Hunt will remain active until April 25, 2025.

What is the final reward for completing the Blue Lock Rivals Egg Hunt?

The final reward for completing the Egg Hunt is the Crystal Wings UGC.

How many Eggs are required to finish the Blue Lock Rivals Egg Hunt?

The Egg Hunt requires you to collect 10 Eggs to finish it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024