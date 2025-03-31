Blue Lock: Rivals Kaiser guide

In Blue Lock: Rivals, Kaiser is a World Class Style introduced with the update of the same name on March 29, 2025. This Style is obtainable via the Style Spin menu, and being among the rarest in the game, it can take a few Spins to get it. Kaiser prioritizes offensive play over anything else, with powerful shots that can score goals from across the field. As such, it is a highly desired Style for all players regardless of their preferences.

Let’s break down what Kaiser is all about in Blue Lock: Rivals.

An overview of Kaiser in Blue Lock: Rivals

Kaiser can be obtained through Style Spins (Image via Roblox)

The World Class Style Kaiser is based on the character Michael Kaiser from the original animanga series, Blue Lock. The character is known to be a prodigy in the source material, and this Style embodies his playing techniques well.

Kaiser is considered to be among the most effective Styles in the game and can be effective in nearly any position. That said, it is at its highest effectiveness when played as the primary Striker position — Forward.

As mentioned earlier, the Style is acquired through Style Spins. You only have a 0.25% cumulative chance to nab a Style of the World Class rarity. Since there are four Styles of this rarity, you have a one-in-four chance to acquire Kaiser. This makes the actual pull rate for Kaiser a minuscule 0.06%, and it could take hundreds of Spins before you receive it.

You stand a better chance to receive Kaiser through Lucky Spins, which gives you a 2.5% chance to get a World Class Style. These Spins have a 0.6% chance to grant you Kaiser, which, though still low, is leagues better than their regular counterparts.

Kaiser abilities

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a brief overview of Kaiser's basic abilities:

Kaiser Impact: A quick, long-range strike with a fast windup.

A quick, long-range strike with a fast windup. Emperor’s Dribble: Perform a zig-zag dribble with a chance to launch the ball afterward. Requires possession of the ball.

Perform a zig-zag dribble with a chance to launch the ball afterward. Requires possession of the ball. Emperor’s Route: Avoid enemies and beckon allies to pass the ball.

Avoid enemies and beckon allies to pass the ball. Kaiser Volley: Forces your teammates to pass the ball. Follows up with a volley.

Kaiser gets access to three Ultimate abilities, which are listed below:

Beinschuss: Rolls on an opponent in front of the player and performs a bicycle kick. Shot with high power.

Rolls on an opponent in front of the player and performs a bicycle kick. Shot with high power. Magnus: Faster and more powerful version of Kaiser Impact.

Faster and more powerful version of Kaiser Impact. Royal Route: Evades opponents and forces teammates to pass the ball.

These abilities make for an offensive Striker who strives to single-handedly score goals and win matches for the team. With this Style, you can effectively control the field on their own terms without worrying about what the opposing team is doing.

FAQs

How to get the Kaiser Style in Blue Lock: Rivals

Kaiser is a World Class Style that can be acquired via Style Spins or Lucky Spins.

What are the chances of getting the Kaiser Style through Spins in Blue Lock: Rivals?

The chances of getting Kaiser through Spins are 0.06% (regular Spins) and 0.6% (Lucky Spins).

What is the best position for Kaiser in Blue Lock: Rivals?

The best position for Kaiser is Forward, with Wings being a secondary option.

