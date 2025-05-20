Blue Lock Rivals Ego's Summer Strike event guide

Roblox Blue Lock Rivals is an anime-inspired soccer game that regularly gets new content. Among the most recent additions is Ego's Summer, a limited-time mode (LTM) event available to players of all levels. The game mode involves the familiar gameplay, and the winning and losing teams are given event-exclusive currency. However, losses are particularly frustrating because of the Strike System.

For more information about the Summer Strike event, continue reading this guide.

How to play Ego's Summer LTM in Blue Lock Rivals

Interact with the new NPC to access Ego's Summer game mode (Image via Roblox)

To access the new game mode in Blue Lock Rivals, you must speak to the NPC with the emboldened words "Ego's Summer" above his head. The said NPC can be found standing inside a pink circle beside the Play area.

Upon interacting with the NPC, the Ego's Summer menu will open on the screen. Press the green Play button to teleport to the event area and select a team and position to join a match.

Ego's Summer Strike Event explained

Blue Lock Rivals is a free-to-play game (Image via Roblox)

The Ego's Summer game mode features two teams of four players competing on the soccer field. You can queue solo or invite your friends before starting the matchmaking for the contest. The team that scores the highest goals within the time limit is the winner, while the players in the losing team get a strike.

According to the mode event's Strike System, you get a strike after every loss. Obtaining five strikes temporarily bars you from playing the game mode. You must then wait 12 hours or utilize Robux to reset the strikes.

The initial requirement to reset the strikes in Roblox Blue Lock Rivals is 99 Robux. However, the rate increases if you make another purchase within 12 hours of acquiring the five strikes.

Upon completing a round, you will be awarded Ego Tokens for your performance and the team's contributions. This event currency can be used to buy Emotes, Spins, Goal Effects, and more.

All items in the Ego's Summer event

Use Ego Tokens to buy event items (Image via Roblox)

Ego Tokens can be spent on a range of items after opening the Ego's Summer menu in Blue Lock Rivals. The item names and their costs are listed below:

Emotes Pack - 15 Ego Tokens

- 15 Ego Tokens Cards Pack - 15 Ego Tokens

- 15 Ego Tokens Beach Ball Card - 50 Ego Tokens

- 50 Ego Tokens Bouncy Ball Emote - 75 Ego Tokens

- 75 Ego Tokens Coconut Goal Effect - 150 Ego Tokens

- 150 Ego Tokens Beach Ball Cosmetic - 250 Ego Tokens

- 250 Ego Tokens Lucky Style Spin - 20 Ego Tokens

- 20 Ego Tokens Lucky Flow Spin - 20 Ego Tokens

Apart from collecting Ego Tokens, focus on scoring more goals during the event. The top 100 goal-scorers in the Ego's Summer mode will get exclusive rewards after the event ends.

FAQs

How long will the Ego's Summer Strike Event last in Blue Lock Rivals?

The Ego's Summer Strike Event will run through May 2025, and players can participate to get event-specific tokens.

How can I reset Strikes in Ego's Summer event?

Once you get five Strikes in the event, you must wait 12 hours for it to reset. Alternatively, you can reset it immediately by using Robux.

Can I play as a goalkeeper in the Ego's Summer event?

No, you cannot play as the goalkeeper in this limited-time game mode.

