Blue Lock Rivals McNagi guide

McNagi is a skin for the NEL Nagi Style in Blue Lock Rivals, available for a limited time during the McNagi Fryshiro event. Despite being a skin for an existing Style, McNagi can be acquired individually without performing any additional steps, setting it apart from its counterparts. Since it shares its moves with NEL Nagi, McNagi is one of the best Styles in the game, albeit with red-and-yellow flourishes.
Getting the McNagi skin in Blue Lock Rivals
The McNagi skin is available from the Styles menu by performing Spins or Lucky Spins. As a limited-time skin, McNagi belongs to the Limited rarity and will only be available until August 8, 2025.
The only true differences between the two Styles are in the animations, where the skin adds red and yellow colors to the moves – a reference to the inspiration behind it, which is the McDonald’s restaurant chain. Additionally, McNagi has a unique Awakening animation set.
When performing regular Spins, you have a 0.125% chance of acquiring this Style. In contrast, Lucky Spins give you nearly 10 times the odds of regular Spins, raising the odds of getting McNagi to 1%. If you have Lucky Spins or can purchase them with Robux, consider using them while pursuing this Style.
About the McNagi Fryshiro event
In the limited-time McNagi Fryshiro event, you must complete missions and a new battle pass to earn rewards. You can view it by interacting with the NPC marked with the event’s name.
The McNagi Fryshiro event battle pass has 50 levels in total – its Free and Premium tiers level up concurrently. As you complete daily missions listed in the Quest tab, you will receive XP for the battle pass, leveling it up. Doing so will earn you better rewards. You may also optionally purchase the premium tier of this rewards ladder for additional prizes for 499 Robux.
This battle pass includes rewards like Cash, Spins, Emotes, and skins.
