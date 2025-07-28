  • home icon
Blue Lock Rivals McNagi guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 28, 2025 08:42 GMT
Roblox Blue Lock Rivals
Roblox Blue Lock Rivals (Image via Roblox)

McNagi is a skin for the NEL Nagi Style in Blue Lock Rivals, available for a limited time during the McNagi Fryshiro event. Despite being a skin for an existing Style, McNagi can be acquired individually without performing any additional steps, setting it apart from its counterparts. Since it shares its moves with NEL Nagi, McNagi is one of the best Styles in the game, albeit with red-and-yellow flourishes.

This article explores the McNagi and the McNagi Fryshiro event in Blue Lock Rivals.

Getting the McNagi skin in Blue Lock Rivals

The McNagi skin in the Styles menu (Image via Roblox)
The McNagi skin in the Styles menu (Image via Roblox)

The McNagi skin is available from the Styles menu by performing Spins or Lucky Spins. As a limited-time skin, McNagi belongs to the Limited rarity and will only be available until August 8, 2025.

The only true differences between the two Styles are in the animations, where the skin adds red and yellow colors to the moves – a reference to the inspiration behind it, which is the McDonald’s restaurant chain. Additionally, McNagi has a unique Awakening animation set.

When performing regular Spins, you have a 0.125% chance of acquiring this Style. In contrast, Lucky Spins give you nearly 10 times the odds of regular Spins, raising the odds of getting McNagi to 1%. If you have Lucky Spins or can purchase them with Robux, consider using them while pursuing this Style.

About the McNagi Fryshiro event

The McNagi Fryshiro event (Image via Roblox)
The McNagi Fryshiro event (Image via Roblox)

In the limited-time McNagi Fryshiro event, you must complete missions and a new battle pass to earn rewards. You can view it by interacting with the NPC marked with the event’s name.

The McNagi Fryshiro event battle pass has 50 levels in total – its Free and Premium tiers level up concurrently. As you complete daily missions listed in the Quest tab, you will receive XP for the battle pass, leveling it up. Doing so will earn you better rewards. You may also optionally purchase the premium tier of this rewards ladder for additional prizes for 499 Robux.

This battle pass includes rewards like Cash, Spins, Emotes, and skins.

FAQs

How to get the McNagi skin in Blue Lock Rivals

The McNagi skin can be obtained by performing Spins in the Styles menu.

What are the odds of getting the McNagi through Spins in Blue Lock Rivals?

The chances of getting the McNagi skin through regular Spins are 0.125%, while Lucky Spins boost the odds to 1%.

How long will the McNagi skin remain available in Blue Lock Rivals?

The McNagi skin will be obtainable until August 8, 2025, after which it will no longer be accessible.

