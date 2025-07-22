Blue Lock Rivals Nel Nagi guide

Blue Lock Rivals includes a scant few Styles in the World Class rarity, with Nel Nagi being one of the best among them. Nel Nagi is a momentum-based Style with a focus on aerial play, which helps it maintain control of the ball for a while. This Style is based on the character Nagi from Blue Lock, and it replicates his play style to a tee.

Ad

Here’s how the Nel Nagi Style works and how to get it in Blue Lock Rivals.

How to get Nel Nagi in Blue Lock Rivals

Nel Nagi in the Styles screen (Image via Roblox)

Nel Nagi is available through Style Spins, though the odds of getting it are quite slim. It belongs to the World Class rarity, the second-highest in the game behind Master.

Ad

Trending

There are only six World Class Styles in the game, and the odds of getting one through regular Style Spins are 0.25%. The chances of getting one through Lucky Spins are 10 times higher, making their cumulative pull rate 2.5%.

Individually, Nel Nagi’s pull rate is a sixth of 0.25% for regular Spins at 0.041%, while Lucky Spins increase the odds to 0.41%. Regular Spins can be bought for in-game Cash, making them easier to acquire. However, since Lucky Spins are the easiest way to get the Nel Nagi Style, we recommend using them instead. Lucky Spins can be obtained by redeeming certain active codes or completing quests.

Ad

That said, once you exhaust all the free sources of Lucky Spins, you will have to resort to purchasing them with Robux instead.

Also read: Blue Lock Rivals Kaiser guide

Nel Nagi Moveset

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Nel Nagi is all about maintaining momentum on the field, be it on the ground or in mid-air. This Style’s moveset prioritizes controlling the ball at all times, making it a good midfielder. That said, its shooting abilities can be somewhat sub-par. So, it may be a better idea to pass the ball to a teammate for the scoring shot.

Ad

It has two passive abilities that improve its control over the ball. The first ability, Heightened Physical, lets it volley in mid-air and increases volley power by 10% while raising the maximum jump height by 20%. With the second ability, Nel Nagi receives a mild auto-track, directly improving the user’s control of the ball.

Here are the moves this Style grants you access to in its base state:

Trap (without ball): Makes an attempt to stop the ball while it is in another player’s possession.

Makes an attempt to stop the ball while it is in another player’s possession. Trap Shoot (with ball): Trap follow-up move. Sets up a powerful volley while the ball is in the user’s possession.

Trap follow-up move. Sets up a powerful volley while the ball is in the user’s possession. Side Trap Shoot (with ball): Trap Shoot variant that tracks to the user’s chosen direction.

Trap Shoot variant that tracks to the user’s chosen direction. Zero-Reset Turn (with ball): Moves the user in a zig-zag pattern in the chosen direction. Used as a feint move.

Moves the user in a zig-zag pattern in the chosen direction. Used as a feint move. Trap-Dance (without ball): If not in possession of the ball, make a dash towards the ball to snatch it away from the opponent. If the user acquires the ball with this move, they perform a back-heel kick.

If not in possession of the ball, make a dash towards the ball to snatch it away from the opponent. If the user acquires the ball with this move, they perform a back-heel kick. Trap Dance Volley (without ball): Trap Dance variant that replaces the back-heel kick with a dash and a regular shot.

Trap Dance variant that replaces the back-heel kick with a dash and a regular shot. Reverse Two Stage (without ball): Steals the ball from the opponent.

Steals the ball from the opponent. Reverse Two Stage Shot: Follow-up move from Reverse Two Stage. Shoots the ball once in possession.

Follow-up move from Reverse Two Stage. Shoots the ball once in possession. Juggling Shot (with ball): Dash to the side and launch a shot directly ahead.

Dash to the side and launch a shot directly ahead. Juggling Feint (with ball): Juggling Shot variant that cancels the shot and dashes in the chosen direction instead.

Ad

Nel Nagi has access to an awakened state that grants it access to new and powerful moves. You can awaken with this Style equipped by pressing the G key on your keyboard.

Once awakened, Nel Nagi has the following moves:

Death Dance (with ball): Dash past the opponents in your way and make a shot towards the goal.

Dash past the opponents in your way and make a shot towards the goal. Two-Stage Volley (without ball): Cutscene move where your teammates pass the ball onto you for a powerful shot at the goal.

Cutscene move where your teammates pass the ball onto you for a powerful shot at the goal. Five-Stage Volley (with ball): Cutscene move that ends with a powerful volley kick. Unblockable if performed before halftime.

Cutscene move that ends with a powerful volley kick. Unblockable if performed before halftime. Space Shot: Use while receiving the ball from a teammate to perform a volley kick.

Use while receiving the ball from a teammate to perform a volley kick. Tap Lift: Cutscene move that triggers a volley kick towards the post.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Nel Nagi in Blue Lock Rivals

Nel Nagi is available as a World Class Style from the Style Spins menu.

What is the pull rate of World Class Styles in Blue Lock Rivals?

World Class Styles have a pull rate of 0.25% with regular Spins and 2.5% with Lucky Spins.

Is Nel Nagi available for free in Blue Lock Rivals?

It’s possible to get Nel Nagi for free, provided you are sufficiently lucky with your Spins in Blue Lock Rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025