Blue Lock Rivals Polishing update patch notes

The newest Blue Lock Rivals update polishes various aspects of the game to improve how it functions as a whole. Dubbed the Polishing update, this patch includes new animations, models, tweaks, and bug fixes. In part, it’s a preamble to what will come with the next week’s update, the teaser for which is already live on the game’s Roblox page.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the official patch notes for the Polishing update.

Official patch notes for Blue Lock Rivals Polishing update

King Awakening Refresh

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

New King Awakening Animation

New VFX

New Models

New SFX

Ad

Trending

Loki Tweaks Part 1

Master Style Rarity increased from 0.015 + 0.15 to 0.00175 + 0.175.

Master Flow Rarity increased from 0.015 + 0.15 to 0.00175 + 0.175.

New Loki Post Goal Animation.

Updated Loki Godspeed Tunnel Goal Effect.

The next update on June 28, 2025, will bring further changes to how Loki functions as a whole, including the Style and the Flow.

Quality of Life

Disabled turning during slides if shiftlock is not active.

Codes

MASSIVEBUGFIXES!: 5x Lucky Style Spins; 5x Lucky Flow Spins

5x Lucky Style Spins; 5x Lucky Flow Spins KINGAWAKENING!: 5x Lucky Style Spins; 5x Lucky Flow Spins

Ad

Bug Fixes

Fixed 100+ bugs

Also read: Blue Lock Rivals Kaiser guide

About Blue Lock Rivals

Official cover art for the Polishing update (Image via Roblox)

It is a fan-made Roblox title based on the animanga series Blue Lock. This experience is all about high-stakes soccer matches, where players use their unique abilities to capture the ball and score goals. The matches are fast-paced and frantic, where the player with the best reaction times can seize control of the competition.

Ad

Each player can choose a Style and a Flow, which dictate their ability set. Both of these are segregated into rarities; the higher the rarity, the more potent the player’s abilities. These abilities completely change the flow of the match, and Robloxians must pull all the stops to become the highest scorer in the match.

Partake in 5v5 competitions with friends or other Robloxians in this experience for exhilarating and fast-paced soccer bouts.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Polishing update released?

The Polishing update was implemented into the game on June 21, 2025.

What alterations did the Polishing update make to King in Blue Lock Rivals?

The Polishing update gave King a new Awakening animation, VFX, Models, and SFX.

Is Blue Lock Rivals free to play?

Yes, the title can be experienced for free without having to partake in any premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024