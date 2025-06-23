Blue Lock Rivals Polishing update patch notes

The newest Blue Lock Rivals update polishes various aspects of the game to improve how it functions as a whole. Dubbed the Polishing update, this patch includes new animations, models, tweaks, and bug fixes. In part, it’s a preamble to what will come with the next week’s update, the teaser for which is already live on the game’s Roblox page.
Let’s take a look at the official patch notes for the Polishing update.
Official patch notes for Blue Lock Rivals Polishing update
King Awakening Refresh
- New King Awakening Animation
- New VFX
- New Models
- New SFX
Loki Tweaks Part 1
- Master Style Rarity increased from 0.015 + 0.15 to 0.00175 + 0.175.
- Master Flow Rarity increased from 0.015 + 0.15 to 0.00175 + 0.175.
- New Loki Post Goal Animation.
- Updated Loki Godspeed Tunnel Goal Effect.
The next update on June 28, 2025, will bring further changes to how Loki functions as a whole, including the Style and the Flow.
Quality of Life
- Disabled turning during slides if shiftlock is not active.
Codes
- MASSIVEBUGFIXES!: 5x Lucky Style Spins; 5x Lucky Flow Spins
- KINGAWAKENING!: 5x Lucky Style Spins; 5x Lucky Flow Spins
Bug Fixes
- Fixed 100+ bugs
About Blue Lock Rivals
It is a fan-made Roblox title based on the animanga series Blue Lock. This experience is all about high-stakes soccer matches, where players use their unique abilities to capture the ball and score goals. The matches are fast-paced and frantic, where the player with the best reaction times can seize control of the competition.
Each player can choose a Style and a Flow, which dictate their ability set. Both of these are segregated into rarities; the higher the rarity, the more potent the player’s abilities. These abilities completely change the flow of the match, and Robloxians must pull all the stops to become the highest scorer in the match.
Partake in 5v5 competitions with friends or other Robloxians in this experience for exhilarating and fast-paced soccer bouts.
FAQs
When was the Polishing update released?
The Polishing update was implemented into the game on June 21, 2025.
What alterations did the Polishing update make to King in Blue Lock Rivals?
The Polishing update gave King a new Awakening animation, VFX, Models, and SFX.
Is Blue Lock Rivals free to play?
Yes, the title can be experienced for free without having to partake in any premium purchases.
