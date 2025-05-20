Blue Lock Rivals Summer patch notes (May 17, 2025)

Blue Lock Rivals has been churning out updates this summer to enhance the player experience. After the addition of the Nel Rin Style, Destructive Impulses Flow, and multiple other features, the Blue Lock-inspired game has released a fresh limited-time game mode and its associated shop. Moreover, players can now trigger a brand new Chemical Reaction involving Hiori and NEL Isagi.

Ad

This article features the official patch notes for the Ego's Summer Strike event and Hiori X NEL Isagi Chemical Reaction update.

Official patch notes for Blue Lock Rivals (May 17, 2025)

Participate in a new limited-time game mode (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned previously, the recent update introduced a game mode and a Chemical Reaction in Roblox Blue Lock Rivals. The Chemical Reaction requires Hiori, an Epic-rarity Style, and NEL Isagi, a Style belonging to the World Class rarity.

Ad

Trending

Hiori X NEL Isagi Chemical Reaction

Chemical Reaction is triggered when a Hiori user uses Laser while the NEL Isagi user uses Lefty Shot

New Custom Cutscene

Ego's Summer

New Limited Time Mode Event - Ego's Summer

A 4v4 team tournament featuring a single round where players compete to earn Ego Tokens

New NPC that gives access to the event

Strike System

Part of the Ego's Summer mode event

Players start with 0 strikes and get 1 strike per match loss

Strikes reset every 12 hours for all users

Once you get 5 strikes, you must wait 12 hours or optionally pay Robux to reset the strike counter.

Ad

New Event Shop

Player Card - Beach Ball Theme

Emote - Bouncing on Beach ball

Cosmetic - Beach Ball

Goal Effect - Coconut Explosion

Spins

Lucky Spins

New Emote Pack

Eating Snowcone

Shooting Water Gun

Coconut falling on player

Laying In Hammock

Beach Volleyball (2 Player Interactable)

Tropical Dance Emote

New Player Card Pack

Beach Theme

Surfing Theme

Beach Soccer Theme

Water Gun Themed

Coconut Themed

Snowcone Themed

Event Leaderboard Rewards

Top 3 - Tropical Paradise Goal Effect

- Tropical Paradise Goal Effect Top 25 - Beach Ball Explosion Goal Effect

- Beach Ball Explosion Goal Effect Top 100 - Sandcastle Beach Goal Effect

Ad

To get your name on the event leaderboard, you must be among the top 100 goal scorers in the Ego's Summer event.

Also check: Blue Lock Rivals Ego's Summer Strike event guide

An overview of the new patch

Collect Ego Tokens to buy cosmetics, emotes, and more (Image via Roblox)

Triggering the new Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock Rivals is difficult because it involves a World Class Style. Nonetheless, if you are aiming to get NEL Isagi, try to accumulate and use Lucky Spins instead of regular Spins. They offer a better chance of providing Styles belonging to the World Class tier.

Ad

High-rarity Styles can also be useful in the ongoing Ego's Summer game mode. Given that each loss results in a strike, the stakes are high in every contest.

FAQs

What is the newest Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock Rivals?

As of this writing, Hiori X NEL Isagi is the latest Chemical Reaction in the game.

How to access the Ego's Summer mode in Blue Lock Rivals?

You can access the new limited-time game mode by speaking to the new NPC in the lobby.

Ad

What are Ego Tokens in Blue Lock Rivals?

Ego Tokens are a special currency that can be used during the Ego's Summer event to get exclusive cosmetics, emotes, goal effects, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024