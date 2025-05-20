Blue Lock Rivals Summer patch notes (May 17, 2025)

Blue Lock Rivals has been churning out updates this summer to enhance the player experience. After the addition of the Nel Rin Style, Destructive Impulses Flow, and multiple other features, the Blue Lock-inspired game has released a fresh limited-time game mode and its associated shop. Moreover, players can now trigger a brand new Chemical Reaction involving Hiori and NEL Isagi.
This article features the official patch notes for the Ego's Summer Strike event and Hiori X NEL Isagi Chemical Reaction update.
Official patch notes for Blue Lock Rivals (May 17, 2025)
As mentioned previously, the recent update introduced a game mode and a Chemical Reaction in Roblox Blue Lock Rivals. The Chemical Reaction requires Hiori, an Epic-rarity Style, and NEL Isagi, a Style belonging to the World Class rarity.
Hiori X NEL Isagi Chemical Reaction
- Chemical Reaction is triggered when a Hiori user uses Laser while the NEL Isagi user uses Lefty Shot
- New Custom Cutscene
Ego's Summer
- New Limited Time Mode Event - Ego's Summer
- A 4v4 team tournament featuring a single round where players compete to earn Ego Tokens
- New NPC that gives access to the event
Strike System
- Part of the Ego's Summer mode event
- Players start with 0 strikes and get 1 strike per match loss
- Strikes reset every 12 hours for all users
- Once you get 5 strikes, you must wait 12 hours or optionally pay Robux to reset the strike counter.
New Event Shop
- Player Card - Beach Ball Theme
- Emote - Bouncing on Beach ball
- Cosmetic - Beach Ball
- Goal Effect - Coconut Explosion
- Spins
- Lucky Spins
New Emote Pack
- Eating Snowcone
- Shooting Water Gun
- Coconut falling on player
- Laying In Hammock
- Beach Volleyball (2 Player Interactable)
- Tropical Dance Emote
New Player Card Pack
- Beach Theme
- Surfing Theme
- Beach Soccer Theme
- Water Gun Themed
- Coconut Themed
- Snowcone Themed
Event Leaderboard Rewards
- Top 3 - Tropical Paradise Goal Effect
- Top 25 - Beach Ball Explosion Goal Effect
- Top 100 - Sandcastle Beach Goal Effect
To get your name on the event leaderboard, you must be among the top 100 goal scorers in the Ego's Summer event.
An overview of the new patch
Triggering the new Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock Rivals is difficult because it involves a World Class Style. Nonetheless, if you are aiming to get NEL Isagi, try to accumulate and use Lucky Spins instead of regular Spins. They offer a better chance of providing Styles belonging to the World Class tier.
High-rarity Styles can also be useful in the ongoing Ego's Summer game mode. Given that each loss results in a strike, the stakes are high in every contest.
FAQs
What is the newest Chemical Reaction in Blue Lock Rivals?
As of this writing, Hiori X NEL Isagi is the latest Chemical Reaction in the game.
How to access the Ego's Summer mode in Blue Lock Rivals?
You can access the new limited-time game mode by speaking to the new NPC in the lobby.
What are Ego Tokens in Blue Lock Rivals?
Ego Tokens are a special currency that can be used during the Ego's Summer event to get exclusive cosmetics, emotes, goal effects, and more.
