Boom Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets and cash (September 2022)

Modly Productions created a game called Roblox Boom Simulator on December 28, 2021. In this title, players can use free codes to get boosts that will increase their gems and cash. This will enable them to buy better equipment and blow up bigger items. Moreover, it will also help them climb the in-game ladder quickly and leave their friends behind.

In the last 10 months, this title has received over 40 thousand likes and eight million visits, making a hit. The best part is that the game is all about blowing things up. With that in mind, here are this month's codes for the title.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Here are the active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator:

100KVisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Free boosts

15Kpet - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a 16th Dragon pet

1KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Free cash

25KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a 25K Hacked Dragon

2KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K cash

30KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Gift pet

35KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a 3K Cake pet

CodeTV - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a TV exclusive pet

Packs - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Free boosts

Release - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K cash

Detailed steps to redeem these code can be found in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in Boom Simulator anymore:

10KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Rare Balloon

12.5KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an Insane Clowny & free rewards

3KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 30K cash

4KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40K cash

500Likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K cash

5KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50K cash

6KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 60K

6Kpet - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Triple Parrot exclusive pet

7KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 70K

8KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Rocket pet

Update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

Update6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

Update4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

Update3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

Update2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

Update1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get free boosts

freepet - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a free pet

1MVisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Boom Simulator:

Press the Twitter Bird icon in the game. It is located on the right side of the screen.

Enter your desired code from the active section into the pop-up box.

To get your reward, click the Redeem button.

During the redemption process, players can type in active codes in the text box, but that might lead to errors. This is one reason everyone should copy-paste them into the relevant space.

