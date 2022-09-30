Boss Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Runes, Crystals, and more (September 2022)

There are only two ways to defeat a boss in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator: get beaten and start over or use free codes to get free coins, crystals, runes, and power. Using these items, players can get better weapons and upgrades, which help in defeating bosses.
The game is all about defeating strong foes. To do so, one has to earn as much in-game money as possible to upgrade their gear. With that in mind, here are the active codes to use this month.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator:
- 2krunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2K runes
- ALotOfrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 runes
- BigCrystal - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 crystals
- Biggestrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K runes
- Bigrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 runes
- Boss - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 power
- coins100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 coins
- coins50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 coins
- Crystal100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 crystals
- Crystal50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 crystals
- Demon - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K coins
- eldorado - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25K coins
- Gold - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K coins
- Hugerunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 runes
- Largerunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2K runes
- LotsOfrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 runes
- MassiveCrystal - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 crystals
- Massiverunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 runes
- MegaBoss - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K power
- Morerunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 runes
- powerful - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 power
- Release - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 coins
- runes5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get five runes
- runes7000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 7K runes
- runesstack - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K runes
- SuperBigrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 4K runes
- SuperBoss - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2.5K power
- SuperCrystal - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 crystals
- Superpower - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 150 power
- Superrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 runes
- Sword - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5K runes
- TonsOfrunes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 runes
- Twitter1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 coins
- Twitter2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get five runes
- Twitter3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20 runes
- Twitter4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 crystals
- Update1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins
- Update2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 runes
Expired codes in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator
There are no expired codes for the game yet. However, it is uncertain when the active codes will cease to work. This is why players should use them as soon as possible.
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Boss Fighting Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in Boss Fighting Simulator:
- To enter the Roblox platform, use your username and password.
- Find Boss FIghting Simulator on the homepage by typing its name into the search bar.
- Launch the game.
- Allow the game to load completely.
- After the game has fully launched, look for the Code button on the side of the screen.
- Click on it.
- Copy and paste an active code from the active list and paste it into the text box.
The promised rewards will be added to your account after you enter the active code. Gamers should reboot the game and try again if the free active codes don't work on the first attempt.