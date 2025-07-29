Brainrot Evolution Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat guide

Brainrot Evolution has introduced the Abyss World, and with it came seven brand-new units for players to acquire. Of these seven units, Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat is the only one that requires you to reach the highest possible level. Once you reach the max level threshold, the unit will be unlocked for you to view and equip.

Let’s take a look at this character and the process of unlocking it in Brainrot Evolution.

Unlocking Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat in Brainrot Evolution

Abyss World Skins (Image via Roblox)

Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat is the new max-level character that you can unlock by reaching level 70. Once you reach this level requirement, a massive pop-up with the text Brainrot Discovered will appear, showcasing the name and render of the unit.

Reaching level 70 is a bit of a grind that may require you to be around Rebirth level 5 to complete in a decent amount of time. Once you’ve Rebirthed sufficiently, you must start the process of gathering XP in one of two ways. The first way entails munching on the different Brainrot spawns that appear on the map. This method is slow, but it is consistent and low-effort.

The second method is to participate in boss battles and prevail consistently. Do so sufficiently and you will be at level 70 in no time. Note that the enemies found in Brainrot Abyss are quite challenging and can make short work of you if you’re not prepared.

While you make your way to level 70, you will unlock access to six other Abyss Skins. You can check them out by clicking here.

About Brainrot Evolution

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The gist of this title is to collect a horde of colorful characters called Brainrots by collecting sufficient amounts of XP and leveling up. You can view and equip every unlocked character by visiting the menu called Wikipedia, changing your models and stats at the same time.

This game is divided into several Worlds, each of which features its own cast of unique Brainrots. Your objective is to collect all of them before moving on to the next World. It also includes several Secret units for you to discover, providing you with a sense of discovery as you make your way through the Worlds.

Aim to acquire every single Brainrot and embody the most powerful of them all in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

How to unlock Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat in Brainrot Evolution

Ketupat Ketupat Prekupat can be unlocked at level 70 as one of the Abyss Skins.

What is the maximum level cap of Brainrot Evolution?

The max level cap of this title is level 70.

Can Brainrot Evolution be played for free?

Yes, the title does not compel players to make premium purchases, and most of its content can be accessed for free.

