Brainrot Evolution Secret Spidorobos Brainrot guide

Brainrot Evolution features Secret characters that are a cut above the rest, offering higher stats than every other rarity in the game. The Gigalitraktos Spidorobos, or Spidorobos in short, is one of the Secret units available through the game’s crate system. More specifically, you can get it from the Spidor crate, through which it has a tiny chance of being the unit you receive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Spidorobos Brainrot in Brainrot Evolution.

Getting the Secret Spidorobros in Brainrot Evolution

The Secret Spidorobros stats (Image via Roblox | LukeBlox on YouTube)

The Secret Spidorobros is a unit obtained through the Spidor crate, as mentioned earlier. You can get the Spidor crate during the Dojo Event, which is held every Tuesday. The Dojo Event is an Admin Abuse-style event where Dojo, the game’s administrator, creates chaos and distributes rewards for the duration of the event.

Upon opening a Spidor crate through your inventory, you have a 0.5% chance of receiving the Secret Spidorobros. In the crate’s pool of five obtainable units, the Spidorobros is the rarest, followed by the Cyborg Head. Try to claim as many Spidor crates as possible during the Dojo Event to maximize the odds of receiving the Spidorobros.

The Spidorobros has a health pool of 225 billion, along with a damage rating of 225 trillion. This makes it among the best in the game, making short work of any enemy you may face. Even though its spawn rate is exceedingly low, its in-game performance makes it a unit worth pursuing.

This guide covers all the obtainable Abyss Skins in Brainrot Evolution.

The Spidor Crate

The Spidor crate, obtainable through the Dojo Event, offers five units in total: The Wheel, the Carborg, the Spiderops, the Cyborg Head, and the Gigalitraktos Spidorobros. These units perform decently well in battle, which makes the Spidor crate quite valuable even if you don’t get Spidorobros.

Here are the odds of getting these units when opening a Spidor crate:

The Wheel: 50% drop chance

50% drop chance Carborg: 35% drop chance

35% drop chance Spiderops: 11.5% drop chance

11.5% drop chance Cyborg Head: 3% drop chance

3% drop chance Gigalitraktos Spidorobros: 0.5% drop chance

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

How do I get the Secret Spidorobros in Brainrot Evolution?

The Secret Spidorobros can be obtained through the Dojo Event via the Spidor crates.

What are the odds of getting the Secret Spidorobros from the Spidor crates?

You have a 0.5% chance of getting the Secret Spidorobros from the Spidor crates.

What is the damage stat of the Secret Spidorobros?

The Secret Spidorobros has a damage rating of 225 trillion.

