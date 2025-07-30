Brainrot Evolution Update 15 leaks

Update 15 is set to arrive in Brainrot Evolution on August 2, 2025, and with it, many new gameplay elements. Various tidbits of information have revealed that it will include a new free-to-play Secret, Dungeon, and Season IV of the battle pass. The official event page for the update further suggests that additional features will be introduced.
Let’s look at everything known about Update 15. Note that the contents of the update are subject to change at the developer’s discretion.
Everything known about Update 15 in Brainrot Evolution
House Of Echoes
The new Dungeon has been named the House of Echoes. This map features a spooky aesthetic, with a color palette reminiscent of old school horror games. From the little info revealed thus far, it seems to be structured like previous Dungeon iterations.
Clearing it successfully will reward you with 2x Potions of each type, an emerald-colored crate, and the new free-to-play Secret unit, Pot Hotspot. Currently, the stat spread of Pot Hotspot is unknown, but that will be revealed once the update is released.
Season IV and other additions
The fourth Season of the battle pass has been confirmed to be a major part of Update 15. It will follow the format set by previous seasons and introduce new rewards as part of its rewards ladder.
You will be able to get the Skull Scythe, the Golden Skull Scythe, the Hero Dagger, and the Golden Hero Dagger by leveling up the battle pass. Based on previous seasons, it’s safe to assume that the Golden variants are exclusive to the Premium tier of the battle pass.
The aforementioned emerald crate will include new Relics. These include a mask, a book, a skull, and a lantern, all of which have a red-tinted variant.
FAQs
When will Update 15 be released in Brainrot Evolution?
Update 15 will be released on August 2, 2025.
Which Secret unit will be added with Brainrot Evolution Update 15?
The Secret unit to be added with Update 15 is Pot Hotspot.
Will Pot Hotspot be available for free in Brainrot Evolution?
Yes, the Secret Pot Hotspot will be available for free in this experience.
