Brainrot Training Pet Gift Event guide

The Pet Gift Event was added to Brainrot Training on July 31, 2025, introducing a new way to gift Pets to other players. This event is all about giving away Pets to others and forging new bonds. It adds a social aspect to the game, where being in the same lobby as other players has become significantly more important.

Let’s take a closer look at the Pet Gift Event.

An overview of the Pet Gift Event in Brainrot Training

The Pet Gift Event overhauls the existing Pet deletion function in Brainrot Training. Previously, if you were to delete a Pet, it would simply disappear from your inventory, never to be seen again. With this event, however, the deleted Pet will appear in the overworld instead. While it remains on the map, other players can claim it and add it to their own inventory.

This overhauled deletion system doubles as a gifting mechanic, as players can directly give their Pets to others without going through a separate menu. Not only is it a convenient option for getting rid of extra copies, but it is also a gesture of goodwill toward other players. Gifting is something different that Robloxians can potentially develop friendships over.

It is worth remembering that you cannot assign a dropped Pet to a particular player on the server. This means that once it appears on the map, it is ripe for the picking for any Robloxian on the server. If other players notice you drop a particularly rare Pet, they may make a mad dash towards it to try and claim it as their own.

About Pets

Pets are a gameplay mechanic that amplify your stats in this experience and help you clear the race at a faster pace. They are a common sight in simulation-style games, playing a significant role in their progression.

In this experience, Pets can be hatched from Eggs found on the overworld. Each World comes with its own unique Egg and selection of companions; the further along you are in the game, the better the stat boosts they offer. Naturally, you will cycle in and out of different companion critters throughout your playthrough.

Pets are segregated based on rarity as well, which indicates their effectiveness as a passive stat booster. Aiming for a high-rarity Pet is always a wise step, giving you a greater return on your investment than their low-rarity counterparts.

FAQs

What is the Pet Gift Event about in Brainrot Training?

The Pet Gift Event introduces the new gifting mechanic to the experience, allowing players to give away the critters they no longer need.

How to gift Pets in Brainrot Training

Pets can be gifted by dropping them on the overworld with the delete function, which can then be picked up by other players.

When did the Pet Gift Event start in Brainrot Training?

The Pet Gift Event started on July 31, 2025.

