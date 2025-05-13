Brookhaven RP Arcade Update guide

The latest Brookhaven RP update introduces new tools, props, game pass options, and more, adding new roleplay opportunities to the title. Its main feature is the Arcade redesign, which includes interactive elements like claw machines, bike racers, and more. This patch was implemented into the Roblox experience on May 10, 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about the Arcade Update in Brookhaven RP.

Everything about the Arcade Update in Brookhaven RP

Arcade redesign and Item Filter

The new Arcade redesign (Image via Roblox)

The main purpose of the Arcade Update was to give the Arcade building a fresh look. Now colored a deep purple and adorned in bright neon lights, the structure is an eye-catching feature of the main street. You can explore its various new features, such as props, tools, and a second floor.

While the first floor is purely dedicated to Arcade machines, the second floor is a decorated hall where you can celebrate birthdays with friends. It is bright and colorful, which contrasts nicely with the dark and neon aesthetics of the main Arcade section. Feel free to explore every roleplay possibility in the new location.

The Arcade Update also introduces the Item Filter feature, which allows you to segregate items based on when they were added. This will allow you to find every new element in the game at a faster rate. Note that the feature is currently in the testing phase, which may cause its functionality to change from one player to the next.

New props and tools

The Arcade props (Image via Roblox)

The Arcade Update is also focused on adding new interactive elements to the game. Its most prominent additions are the Boombox tool and four new Arcade-themed props, all of which can be accessed for free. These items are available in the Backpack menu, with limited customizations for certain items.

You can equip the Boombox and hold it in two distinct positions: in your hands and on your shoulder. Its colors can also be changed to match your Arcade aesthetics. As for the props, you can make use of the Dance Arcade, the Claw Machine, the Bike Racers, and the Arcade Game machine.

Each of these props is also available in the newly revamped Arcade building. Note that while you can interact with these items, they don’t trigger a minigame. As such, the interaction remains purely superficial and exists for roleplay purposes.

Additionally, you can make use of the Music Unlocked game pass for access to new tracks while using the Boombox or in houses and vehicles. The in-game music player includes 100 new songs to listen to, giving you a mobile radio no matter where you are on the map.

FAQs

When was the Arcade Update added to Brookhaven RP?

The Arcade Update was added to the game on May 10, 2025.

What are the newest props included in Brookhaven RP Arcade Update?

The newest props included with the Arcade Update include the Dance Arcade machine, the Claw Machine, the Bike Racer machine, and the Arcade Game machine.

Is Brookhaven RP available for free?

Yes, you can access the core gameplay features at no additional premium cost.

