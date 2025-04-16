Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025: Medium & Hard Mode guide

Brookhaven RP is celebrating Easter with a limited-time event called the Easter Egg Hunt 2025, which follows the template set by its previous iteration in 2024. This Egg Hunt comes in five difficulty modes: Baby, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Extreme. Upon completing these hunts, you receive a unique reward that remains in your inventory permanently.

This guide covers the Medium and Hard Mode for the Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025.

All Medium Mode Egg locations for the Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025

A Medium Mode Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025 Medium Mode can be selected by interacting with the board next to the fountain, found near the spawn location. Once you select the difficulty, 20 Eggs will spawn on the map, ready to be collected. Note that you must collect all of them in a single session; if you quit or choose another difficulty, your progress will be lost.

Here are the Medium Mode Egg locations for the Easter Egg Hunt 2025:

At the subway entrance, close to the fountain.

In front of the bus stop near the pool.

Atop the water slide near the pool.

Three Eggs on the street in front of Brookhaven Bank.

Underneath the stairs of the Mail & Packages building.

Across the road from the Mail & Packages building, next to a potted plant.

Close to the Emergency Room entrance of the Hospital.

Across the road from the Emergency Room entrance of the Hospital.

Next to the Oaks Community signboard.

In front of the Party Planner building.

Next to the Brookhaven Apartments entrance.

In front of a bush next to the Rotten Robbie area.

Next to a tree in front of Burger Barn.

Next to the Motel sign.

Behind the Burger Barn building.

Next to the Brookhaven Airport entrance.

In the corner near the pool of the Motel.

Close to the staircase of the Motel.

The reward for finishing the Medium Mode Easter Egg Hunt is the Egg Monster Truck.

All Hard Mode Egg locations for the Easter Egg Hunt 2025

A Hard Mode Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Hard Mode Egg Hunt requires you to find and collect 25 Eggs, with the added difficulty of having to look inside buildings. This also requires you to have a ladder equipped to reach areas that would normally be out of reach.

Listed below are all the Hard Mode Egg locations for the Easter Egg Hunt 2025:

On top of the fountain.

Hovering above the diving board of the pool.

On the red section of the play area, next to the daycare.

Floating near a pillar on the second floor of the daycare.

Behind the daycare, on the basketball hoop. Can be accessed from the outside using a ladder to jump across the chain link fence.

On the lavender-colored tree next to the police station. Can be accessed from the police station roof.

On the second floor of the Brookhaven Bay building.

Use the keycard found on the first floor of the same building to access its back alley and collect the next Egg at the far end.

On top of the white structure close to the soccer field of Brookhaven School.

Inside Brookhaven School, on a ledge above two sets of balloons.

Inside Brookhaven School, floating far above the exit. Requires a ladder.

In the makeup area inside Brookhaven School. Look behind the theater.

In the X-Ray machine found in the Hospital.

Behind the TV on the second floor in the Fire Department building.

Go through the entrance of the structure next to the Fire Department and look behind the stairs, above the water body.

Inside the Auto Mall.

Inside the Rotten Robbie gas station store.

Behind the counter of Mo’s Pizza in the shopping mall.

Floating in the light above Mo’s Pizza. Use a ladder on the second floor to access it.

Behind the counter in Burger Barn.

On the roof of the Motel.

On the first floor of Brookhaven Apartments.

In the Brookhaven Airport, down the stairs to the far left.

In the alleyway behind the supermarket.

In the lower levels of the yacht.

Once you complete the Egg Hunt, you will receive the Easter Egg Monster Truck as a reward.

FAQs

When will the Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025 end?

The Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025 will end on April 25, 2025.

What are the rewards for completing the Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025?

The rewards for completing the Easter Egg Hunt 2025 on all difficulties are the Egg Motorcycle, the Easter Egg Motorcycle, the Egg Monster Truck, the Easter Egg Monster Truck, and the Egg Shooter.

How many Eggs does the Hard Mode Brookhaven RP Easter Egg Hunt 2025 feature?

The Hard Mode Easter Egg Hunt 2025 features 25 Eggs across the city.

