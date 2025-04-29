Brookhaven RP Fashion Show Roleplay guide

Brookhaven RP received the Fashion Show Roleplay update on April 25, 2025, as a part of a collaboration with Dress to Impress. The update focuses on the brand-new Fashion Show Estate and adds fashion-themed elements to enhance the roleplay experience. With new tools, props, and emotes to play with, the game lets you embody a fashion show visitor or a model in RP scenarios.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fashion Show Roleplay update in Brookhaven RP.

Breaking down the Fashion Show Roleplay update in Brookhaven RP

Fashion Show Estate and new Emotes

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The most prominent addition to the experience with the Fashion Show Roleplay update is the Fashion Show Estate. Being an Estate, it’s locked behind the Estate Unlocked game pass, which requires you to spend 799 Robux. With it purchased, you can place the Fashion Show Estate on any of the premium empty lots on the map.

Fashion Show Estate is a two-floor manor with a fashion show set on the first floor and a lounge on the second. The fashion show set includes customizable elements that allow you to alter the aesthetics of the hall. You can find the details on its customization elements and the secret safe location here.

The update adds 24 new emotes, which include casual and fashion-themed poses for you to use on the catwalk. Most notably, Pose 28 from Dress to Impress can now be used in Brookhaven RP for an authentic modeling experience.

Put on your best clothing sets and go down the ramp to make an impression on your friends and fellow Robloxians. Alternatively, take a seat on the chairs near the ramp and rate the outfits your friends come up with as they walk the catwalk.

New props and tools

The Ring Light Prop (Image via Roblox)

With the Fashion Show Roleplay update, you can make use of four Tools and two Props during fashion show RP scenarios. The new selection of Tools includes a Camera, a Scorecard, a Lipstick, and Makeup.

You can customize your scorecard to include a rating, allowing you to embody a fashionista as your friends show off their ensemble. On the flip side, if you’re walking down the ramp, you can use the Lipstick and Makeup Tools to glam up based on your outfit.

The two new Props include a Ring Light and an Umbrella Light, both of which are useful for controlling the lighting of a scene. They can help you alter the vibes of a scene, making it more dramatic or light-hearted depending on your preference.

FAQs

When did Brookhaven RP receive the Fashion Show Roleplay update?

The game received the Fashion Show Roleplay update on April 25, 2025.

How many new Tools and Props did Brookhaven RP introduce with the Fashion Show Roleplay update?

The Fashion Show Roleplay update added four new Tools and two new Props to the game.

How much does the Estate Unlocked game pass cost in Brookhaven RP?

The Estate Unlocked game pass costs 799 Robux.

