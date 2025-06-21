Brookhaven RP Green Summer House guide

With the Brookhaven RP Summer Update Part 2, the Roblox experience has introduced a new Green Summer House for you to explore and roleplay in. This house is a free addition to the game, making it universally accessible to all players, provided an empty lot is available for it. The structure is spacious, surrounded by greenery, and embodies the mood of the summer season to a tee.

Let’s take a quick tour of the Green Summer House in the title.

Spawning the Green Summer House in Brookhaven RP

The Green Summer House (Image via Roblox)

The process of spawning the Green Summer House in Brookhaven RP is the same as all the other free homes. You only need to select the desired vacant space to get it to appear. If you’re new to the experience, you can use the steps listed below to access it:

Click on the House button and press the binoculars icon to view every available plot on the server.

Once you choose a fitting empty lot, click on it to warp to the location.

Hit the Hand icon to view the list of every house in the game. Choose the Green Summer House from the list; it should be close to the bottom of the list.

After picking the house, wait for it to finish loading.

In just four easy steps, you will have open access to the brand-new Green Summer House, along with all the secrets and props it brings. Feel free to use it as your backdrop for RP scenarios or as a testing ground for the new props added with the Summer Update part 2.

Secret Safe location

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Secret Safes are a staple for houses in this game, and the Green Summer House is no exception. You can find one above the closet on the second floor, next to the large mirror. To reach it, simply spawn a stepladder, position it in front of the mirror, and clip into the wall to access the secret room with the Safe. Then, you’re free to open it and access its contents.

Inside the Safe, you will find a stash of money that you can interact with and use for roleplaying purposes. Both the Safe and the Cash can be great tools for roleplaying, so feel free to experiment to your heart’s content.

FAQs

Is the new Green Summer House available for free in Brookhaven RP?

Yes, you can spawn the Green Summer House for free, requiring no premium investment.

How to get the Green Summer House in Brookhaven RP

The Green Summer House can be spawned on an empty plot of your choice from the House menu.

Where is the location of the Green Summer House Secret Safe in Brookhaven RP?

The Green Summer House Secret Safe is found above the closet on the second floor and can be accessed using a stepladder.

