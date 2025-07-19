Brookhaven RP Horse update guide

Brookhaven RP received its latest update focused primarily on horses on July 19, 2025. Dubbed the Horse update, this content drop includes rebalancing for all horses, along with new tools, props, and a game pass for the farm animal. These elements are permanently available in the experience, so you will be able to enjoy the new and improved steeds at any time.

Ad

Let’s take a closer look at the Horse update and find out what it’s all about in Brookhaven RP.

Everything new in the Brookhaven RP Horse update

Updated Horses, new tool, props, and game pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The most significant update to horses with this patch is the complete rebalancing of their speeds. Now, each horse feels unique with its own riding speed, setting them apart from each other. This is particularly beneficial for horse racing-focused RP scenarios, allowing you to enact situations where certain horses win with ease while others lag behind.

Ad

Trending

Horses have also received new sound effects to go with their new speed readjustments. They are now of much higher quality than before, and they sound much more realistic to boot.

You can unlock a new tool and three new horse jump props as well. The new tool is the Horse Brush, which is a great item for RP scenes on a farm. As for the props, you can place them anywhere and test whether your steed can clear the jump prop in a single leap or not. Each horse jump prop is of a different height, so you can set an obstacle course with enough variety to keep it interesting.

Ad

The final addition to the game with regard to horses is the Better Horse game pass. By purchasing this game pass, you can gain access to six unique horse breeds and six props. Since this is a premium item, you will need to spend 39 Robux to add them to your collection.

Also read: Brookhaven RP Sparkler guide

Other updates

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

A few minor additions and adjustments have also been made to the game with the Horse update. The first of these is the return of the Lake Madison Water Slide. You can now continue your celebration of the Summer season on this water slide with your friends.

Ad

If you’re a fan of the Arcade, you can now enjoy the Basketball machine as well. It occupies a space in the Arcade center and can be interacted with at your leisure.

The update also teases new ads that will appear in bus stops this week. Currently, the exact nature of these ads is not known.

With the Horse update, the following bugs were fixed:

Fixed an issue that caused non-motored vehicles to sink into the ground. The bug has been patched for Bikes, Girly Bikes, Cargo Bikes, Tandem Bikes, and Unicycles.

Fixed issues encountered when entering and exiting Freecam while in first-person mode, where the mouse cursor was locked to the center of the screen.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Horse update added to Brookhaven RP?

The Horse update was added to the experience on July 19, 2025.

How many new props did the Horse update add to Brookhaven RP?

The Horse update added three free and six premium props to the experience, making it a total of nine new props.

How much does the Better Horse game pass cost in Brookhaven RP?

The Better Horse game pass is priced at 39 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025