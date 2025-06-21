Brookhaven RP Sparkler guide

Brookhaven RP implemented the Summer Update Part 2 on June 21, 2025, and with it came one new prop: the Sparkler. This novelty tool, as the name suggests, emits sparkles when equipped and is purely meant for roleplaying purposes, as it has no additional features that may give it some practical value.
This guide gives you the details of the Sparkler and how to get it in Brookhaven RP.
Getting the Sparkler in Brookhaven RP
The Sparkler is a free tool that can be accessed via the Tools menu. To add it to your hotbar, click on the Backpack icon, scroll down until you spot it, and click on the Sparkler icon. If you’ve yet to use it, you will find the Sparkler in the New Items section as well, making it quite easy to spot. Once it’s on your hotbar, press the associated number key to equip it.
You can switch between two available poses at will by pressing the F key. The Sparkler will emit sparkles for as long as you have it equipped, making it a static part of your tool set. It offers very little utility or flexibility as far as usage as a prop goes.
About the Summer Update Part 2
The Summer Update Part 2 was added to the experience on June 21, 2025, being primarily focused on fixing bugs. It featured two new content additions: the Green Summer House and the Sparkler Tool.
The Green Summer House is a free home that any player can spawn on a vacant land of their choice. On the other hand, the Sparkler is a fairly standard tool that acts as an item to use in celebratory roleplaying scenarios.
This update made the following bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the police helicopter that prevented it from working.
- Fixed an issue with the disaster button not working in one of the mansion houses.
- Fixed Premium Button surfacing VIP purchase instead of Premium.
- Fixed issues with the Free Ad Option related to the Music Unlocked game pass for vehicles.
- Squashed a bug related to house cooldown after using the Free Ad option.
- Mended an issue that stopped the room-change buttons from lighting up on the rooftop of the Firing Range house.
- Security camera views of the Firing Range house are now in the correct order.
- Resolved problems with the Party Bike premium game pass.
FAQs
How do I get the Sparkler in Brookhaven RP?
The Sparkler can be equipped from the Tools menu.
Is the Sparkler tool available for free in Brookhaven RP?
Yes, the Sparkler tool can be obtained and equipped for free.
When was the Sparkler tool added to Brookhaven RP?
The Sparkler tool was added to the game on June 21, 2025.
