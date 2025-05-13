How to get the Boombox tool in Brookhaven RP

The latest Brookhaven RP patch, the Arcade Update, introduced various new tools and props for players to enjoy. Among these additions is the Boombox, which can be used to play music within the game. This tool works with the Music Unlocked game pass, giving you access to the song selection that was typically available in vehicles and houses.

Here’s how you can get the Boombox in Brookhaven RP.

Getting the Boombox tool in Brookhaven RP

The Boombox tool (Image via Roblox)

The Boombox is available for free in Brookhaven RP through the Tools menu. Simply hit the backpack icon on the right to open the associated menu and scroll down until you find the tool. Alternatively, you can use the new Item Filter to sort the list by Newest First, which will make the item appear near the top. Then, you can press the associated number key to equip it.

You can change the color of the Boombox using the Settings gear icon to the left. By opening the menu, you can change the hue and saturation of the tool, giving you complete control over its primary color scheme. This feature is available to you at all times.

The Boombox can be equipped in two poses: the standard in-hand pose and the on-shoulder pose. You may use the latter while listening to music for maximum immersion.

Playing music on the Boombox

List of game passes (Image via Roblox)

The Boombox allows you to play music anywhere with the Music Unlocked game pass. This entails purchasing the premium item from the in-game shop. Click on the cart icon on the left to open the list of game passes and select the speaker icon to view the product. Then, you must pay 79 Robux to gain access to the entire library of music available in the game.

With the Arcade Update, the number of songs available in the title has increased well past 100. You can view the selection of tracks by clicking on the speaker icon on the bottom left with the Boombox tool equipped. Like a typical music player, you can freely choose between different songs from this list.

The addition of this feature can help immensely with various roleplaying scenarios, be it as a standard prop or as background music.

FAQs

How to equip the Boombox tool in Brookhaven RP

The Boombox can be equipped by selecting it from the Tools menu and pressing the associated number key.

What is the price of the Music Unlocked game pass in Brookhaven RP?

The Music Unlocked game pass costs 79 Robux for permanent access to its music selection.

How to play music with the Boombox tool in Brookhaven RP

You can play music with the Boombox equipped by pressing the speaker icon on the bottom left and picking one of the tracks from the list.

