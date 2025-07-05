Brookhaven RP Summer Carnival guide

The Summer Carnival has arrived to Brookhaven RP, introducing a new theme park, prizes, and activities for you to partake in. This celebration of the Summer season was added to the game on June 3, 2025, with expansions for the theme park planned for the next update. You can explore the new Summer Carnival, play minigames with your friends, and earn Tickets to use at the event shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Summer Carnival in Brookhaven RP.

About the Summer Carnival in Brookhaven RP

The Summer Carnival (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Carnival is a theme park where you can go on the featured rides, compete with your friends in minigames, and earn prizes. Explore the park and climb aboard the various rides for free, while the minigames give you the opportunity to earn Tickets.

The park includes classic rides like the Ferris Wheel and Bumper Cars, where you can hang out and have fun with friends. They also serve well as RP locations, acting as backdrops for your roleplay scenarios. Feel free to experiment and see how these park attractions work in your gameplay sessions.

You may also participate in minigames like Balloon Pop, Dunk Tank, and Basketball Hoop. Here, you earn a fixed number of Tickets based on your performance in the minigame. The scores required for a certain number of Tickets can be viewed on a board next to the game’s station.

Tickets can then be used in the Prizes area, where you can buy various props, tools, and vehicles. These items are exclusively available from this location and will not be available to claim later. So, be sure to get them before the event ends. If you’re short on Tickets, you can purchase the VIP Game Pass to receive twice the number of Tickets.

An expansion for the Summer Carnival will arrive on July 11, 2025, filling in the items that are currently marked ‘Coming Soon’.

Summer Carnival prizes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You can exchange Tickets for the following prizes at the Summer Carnival:

Carnival Booth prop: 100 Tickets

100 Tickets Carnival Tent prop: 100 Tickets

100 Tickets Bear Plush prop: 200 Tickets

200 Tickets Cannon tool: 400 Tickets

400 Tickets Bumper Car vehicle: 400 Tickets

400 Tickets Tree House: 800 Tickets

You need a total of 2,000 Tickets to clear out the Summer Carnival prizes. This will increase once the second part of the Carnival arrives on July 11, 2025.

FAQs

When did the Summer Carnival start in Brookhaven RP?

The Summer Carnival started on July 3, 2025.

How can I earn Tickets in Brookhaven RP Summer Carnival?

Tickets can be earned by participating in minigames like Balloon Pop, Basketball Hoop, and more.

How can I get the Bumper Car vehicle in Brookhaven RP?

The Bumper Car vehicle can be purchased from the Summer Carnival for 400 Tickets.

