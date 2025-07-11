Brookhaven RP Summer Carnival Part 2 guide

Brookhaven RP has introduced a second part to the Summer Carnival, expanding the existing event with new rides and prizes. Every piece of new content added with the Summer Carnival Part 2 can be found in the Carnival area itself. Explore the additions and try them out to earn more Tickets, which you can spend on new vehicles, tools, props, and more.

This guide gives you a quick overview of the Summer Carnival Part 2 update, along with the freebies you can get while the event is active.

An overview of the Summer Carnival Part 2 in Brookhaven RP

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Summer Carnival Part 2 in Brookhaven RP opens up the rides that were unavailable during the initial release of the Summer Carnival Part 1 update. Part 2 of this celebration was added to the experience on July 11, 2025, and it will remain active for the next few weeks. While it is available, you can enjoy the Carnival in all of its glory.

With Part 2, you can experience the new Yell-O-Vator, a new ride that rewards you with Tickets for remaining seated. Each time you get on this theme park attraction, you can earn up to 50 Tickets. This makes it one of the better ways to earn the currency, allowing you to unlock Carnival items at a faster pace.

You can visit the Movies area to grab some popcorn, bring along a glass of lemonade, and watch a flick in the theater with your friends. Entering a secret code in the projector room will let you in on a secret that reveals the mystery surrounding the theater. The option to take up a job in the theater is also available, where you can roleplay as a theater attendant.

All rewards added with Summer Carnival Part 2

Summer Carnival Part 2 Prizes (Image via Roblox)

You can buy the following prizes in the Summer Carnival Part 2:

Super Car: 800 Tickets

800 Tickets Glider Tool: 400 Tickets

400 Tickets Popcorn Machine Prop: 400 Tickets

400 Tickets Unicorn Plush Prop: 200 Tickets

200 Tickets Carnival Signs Prop: 200 Tickets

200 Tickets Unicycle: VIP game pass exclusive

Summer Carnival Part 2 rewards have a combined cost of 2,000 Tickets to fully unlock, which is the same as the Part 1 prizes. So, to clear out the Summer Carnival Prizes shop, you need 4,000 Tickets in total.

The rewards available for purchase with the Summer Carnival Part 1 can be found here.

FAQs

When did Summer Carnival Part 2 start in Brookhaven RP?

Summer Carnival Part 2 started on July 11, 2025.

How many Tickets are required to get all Brookhaven RP Summer Carnival rewards?

You need 4,000 Tickets to buy all the rewards featured in the Summer Carnival.

How much does the Super Car cost in Brookhaven RP?

The Super Car costs 800 Tickets in the Summer Carnival.

