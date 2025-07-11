Brookhaven RP Yell-O-Vator guide

With the Brookhaven RP Summer Carnival Part 2 update, the game has added several new attractions. The most significant is the Yell-O-Vator, a theme park attraction that you can ride on to earn Tickets. This is a simple activity in which you and your friends can partake while earning a large amount of the aforementioned currency.

Let’s take a look at the Yell-O-Vator and the purpose it serves in the Summer Carnival.

How Yell-O-Vator works in Brookhaven RP

The Yell-O-Vator (Image via Roblox)

The Yell-O-Vator in Brookhaven RP is a simple eight-seater theme park attraction on which anyone can ride free of cost. You can either use it solo or have your friends join you in the thrill of the ride.

Based on Drop Towers from real-life amusement parks, the Yell-O-Vator places two players on each of its four sides. Once players occupy their seats, the machine lifts them up to the very top. After that, it switches between lifting them up and free-falling, creating a sense of weightlessness that is the source of the thrill it promises. It is the perfect setting for a thrill-seeking RP archetype looking for a challenge.

Completing a set of Yell-O-Vator rides grants each player 50 Tickets in total. If you have the VIP game pass, you will earn 100 Tickets instead. For completionists, the Yell-O-Vator is the easiest way to earn the currency and clear out the event-specific prize shop.

About the Summer Carnival

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Carnival celebrates the arrival of the eponymous season in this Roblox experience. This festival started on July 3, 2025, and its scope was expanded further with the Part 2 update on July 11, 2025. Its main gameplay features are theme park rides, minigames, and new points of interest.

Players can partake in rides like the Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, and the aforementioned Yell-O-Vator. These are prime locations for RP sessions, giving Robloxians a nice backdrop to tell their stories.

For those with a competitive streak, the Carnival features minigames like Balloon Pop, Dunk Tank, and Basketball Hoop. Not only are they fun challenges, but they also reward Tickets based on the player’s performance.

New props, tools, vehicles, and a house can be purchased at the Prizes station with Tickets. In total, you need to collect 4,000 Tickets to buy everything featured in the shop.

FAQs

Where is the Yell-O-Vator in Brookhaven RP?

The Yell-O-Vator can be found near the Movie Theater in the Summer Carnival.

How many Tickets does the Yell-O-Vator provide in Brookhaven RP?

The Yell-O-Vator rewards you with 50 Tickets each time you ride it.

How much does the Tree House cost in Brookhaven RP?

The Tree House is priced at 800 Tickets in the Summer Carnival.

