Brussels Sprout Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden added Brussels Sprout to the roster of plants with the Fairy Event update on August 30, 2025. Available as a Divine-rarity Seed, this Vegetable-type species can be nurtured on your farm to produce one of the most valuable Fruits in the game. Since it is available in the Friendship Shop, Brussels Sprout is not tied to any specific event, and so, it has no expiration date at the moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brussels Sprout in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Brussels Sprout in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Brussels Sprout is available in the Friendship Shop tab of the Seed Shop for six Garden Coins. The Garden Coin is the newest currency in the experience, added with the Fairy Event update. You can earn them by performing Garden Ascension, this title’s equivalent of a Rebirth.

A Garden Ascension costs one trillion Sheckles to perform, granting you 10 Garden Coins and resetting your Sheckles to zero. In addition to the Sheckle requirement, you must fulfil a Fruit and Mutation requirement as well. You must collect three Fruits of the specified species, which may include any of the following:

Beanstalk

Burning Bud

Elder Strawberry

Ember Lily

Giant Pinecone

Romanesco

Sugar Apple

You must also apply the specified Mutation to the Fruit. The game randomly selects a Mutation from the following as a part of the Garden Ascension requirement:

Aurora

Chilled

Choc

Cloudtouched

Drenched

Frozen

Moonlit

Twisted

Shocked

Sundried

Wet

Windstruck

Garden Ascension can only be performed once every 24 hours, meaning that you can only get 10 Garden Coins at a time. This is more than enough to buy a Brussels Sprout Seed from the Friendship Shop.

Rarity, harvest type, and sell value

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Brussels Sprout has been assigned the Divine rarity, making it among the rarest in the game. Its average Fruit can be sold for about 120,000 Sheckles, which places it in the upper echelon of Fruits in the game. Only a few other plants in the game can match its sell value.

Further bolstering its place in the experience as one of the best species is its harvest type. Brussels Sprout belongs to the Multi-Harvest yield type, which means that it will continue to produce Fruits unless it is forcibly removed from the farm. Considering its high value, we recommend grabbing at least one Brussels Sprout Seed for your farm.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get a Brussels Sprout Seed in Grow a Garden?

A Brussels Sprout Seed can be purchased from the Friendship Shop for six Garden Coins.

How much does a Brussels Sprout Fruit sell for?

An average Brussels Sprout Fruit sells for around 120,000 Sheckles.

What rarity does Brussels Sprout belong to?

Brussels Sprout belongs to the Divine rarity.

