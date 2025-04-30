Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity 100M Egg: All pets, prices, and how to unlock

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity features several rare Eggs that can be opened to acquire some of the most elusive Pets in the game. Among these is the 100M Egg, a limited-time special Egg found in the starting area of the game. This Egg includes seven new Pets, all of which will become inaccessible once the Egg expires.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 100M Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Everything you need to know about 100M Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Overview and how to unlock

The 100M Egg (Image via Roblox)

The 100M Egg is a special Egg added to commemorate 100 million total visits to the game’s official Roblox page. With this limited Egg, players can spend one million Coins to acquire one of seven new Pets, three of which belong to the Legendary Rarity. You can find this Egg on the Surface area of the Overworld, which serves as the starting area of the game.

Hatching even a single Egg can be challenging for a new player, which is why we recommend progressing to The Void or Zen area. In both of these areas, you will find crates and chests that reward you with tens of thousands of Coins. This will allow you to farm the currency at a steady pace without having a long downtime between each 100M Egg hatch.

Aim to collect all seven unique Pets before the Egg goes away for good.

All Pets

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The 100M Egg introduces one Common, one Unique, one Epic, three Legendary, and one Secret Pet to the experience. Each Pet has a predetermined chance of appearing when hatching the Egg; the Common has the highest odds, while the Secret Pet has the lowest.

You can receive the following Pets by opening the Egg for one million Coins:

Common Bronze Bunny: 64% hatch chance

64% hatch chance Unique Silver Fox: 30% hatch chance

30% hatch chance Epic Golden Dragon: 3% hatch chance

3% hatch chance Legendary Diamond Serpent: One in 2,500 chance

One in 2,500 chance Legendary Diamond Hexarium: One in 50,000 chance

One in 50,000 chance Legendary King Pufferfish: One in 800,000

One in 800,000 Secret Royal Trophy: One in 50 million

You can use Lucky, Speed, and other Potions to speed up your hatches and nab the rarest Pets in the 100M Egg pool.

FAQs

How to unlock the Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity 100M Egg

The 100M Egg has no unlock requirements and can be found behind the Top Hatchers leaderboard on the Surface island of the Overworld.

How much does the 100M Egg cost in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The 100M Egg costs one million Coins to hatch.

What is the rarest Pet in the Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity 100M Egg pool?

The rarest Pet in the 100M Egg pool is the Royal Trophy, which has a one in 50 million chance to appear in your hatches.

