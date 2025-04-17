How to find the Secret Aura Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

In Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, Eggs play a major role in the game’s progression, applying a boost to your stats. Apart from those found in the main worlds of the game, there is one Egg type that has a random chance to appear: the Secret Aura Egg. This Egg is among the rarest and most expensive in the game, offering five unique Pets that can’t be acquired elsewhere.
Let’s take a look at what the Secret Aura Egg is all about in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.
Finding the Secret Aura Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
The Secret Aura Egg is an Egg type that has a minuscule chance of one in 50,000 to spawn and remains active for 10 minutes. You will find it on temporary islands that appear between the floating islands. Due to this, finding one can take a while since you must traverse between the Worlds while keeping an eye on small rock formations.
A good way to look for them is to teleport to the highest unlocked World and free-falling until you spot the Egg. Keep an eye on the altitude meter at the bottom of the screen to pinpoint the Egg’s location. That way, you can teleport to the closest island to make the climb and reach the Secret Aura Egg.
Opening the Secret Aura Egg requires you to spend 7.8 million Coins, making it the most expensive Egg in the game.
Secret Aura Egg Pets
The Secret Aura Egg includes five unique Pets that cannot be found elsewhere. Their exclusivity, combined with their ridiculously high multipliers, make them highly sought-after.
Listed below are all five Pets from the Secret Aura Egg, their pull chance, and the multipliers they offer:
- Rare Manny: 65% pull chance; +130 bubble, x145 Coins, x2 Gems
- Epic Manicorn: 30% pull chance; +185 bubble, x250 Coins
- Legendary Sigma Serpent: 0.01% pull chance; +1,300 bubble, x1,800 Coins, x17 Gems
- Legendary Manarium: 0.005% pull chance; +1,500 bubble, x1,900 Coins, x22 Gems
- Secret MAN FACE GOD: 0.0001% pull chance; +2,600 bubble, x3,100 Coins, x45 Gems
FAQs
What are the odds of the Secret Aura Egg spawning in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The chances of the Secret Aura Egg spawning are one in 50,000.
Which Pets does the Secret Aura Egg include in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The Secret Aura Egg includes the Rare Manny, the Epic Manicorn, the Legendary Sigma Serpent, the Legendary Manarium, and the Secret MAN FACE GOD.
What is the cost of opening a Secret Aura Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
Opening a Secret Aura Egg will set you back by 7.8 million Coins.
