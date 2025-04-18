Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Bubble Pass: All rewards and Premium price

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has a battle pass system that rewards players for collecting Points. This battle pass, known as Bubble Pass, is the first season of its kind and was added to the game at launch. The main prizes for climbing this ladder-style system include Season 1 Eggs, Royal Keys, Power Orbs, Potions, special Pets, and more.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Bubble Pass in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.
An overview of Bubble Pass in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
The Bubble Pass is a 15-level battle pass with two versions: Free and Premium. The primary way to climb this battle pass is to acquire Points through special missions called Challenges. This entails completing Daily and Hourly missions, each giving anywhere from 100 to 1,500 Points. The more Points you collect, the higher you climb, and the better rewards you receive.
Its Free tier is available by default and has no prerequisites. By leveling it up to 15, you can receive the Legendary Lunar Deity Pet as the main prize.
The Premium version of the Bubble Pass acts as an add-on to the Free tier. With the Premium tier, you receive additional freebies per level that exceed those offered by its regular counterpart. This tier costs 249 Robux to unlock, and its final reward for this tier is the Legendary Solar Deity Pet.
Once you finish leveling the battle pass to 15, you can continue collecting Points to level up the Infinity Pass. This part of the Bubble Pass gives you randomized rewards per level, which include the Secret Pet Avernus along with the freebies of the regular battle pass.
Also read: How to find the Secret Aura Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
All rewards for the Bubble Pass in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
Here are the rewards offered by each level in the Free version of the Bubble Pass:
- Level 1: 500 Coins
- Level 2: 2x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 3: Mystery Box
- Level 4: 3x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 5: Luck III Potion
- Level 6: 3x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 7: Speed V Potion
- Level 8: Coin V Potion
- Level 9: 3x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 10: Power Orb
- Level 11: 3x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 12: Royal Key
- Level 13: Lucky Evolved Potion
- Level 14: Speed V Potion
- Level 15: Legendary Lunar Deity
The following prizes are available by purchasing the Premium Bubble Pass tier:
- Level 1: 3x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 2: 2x Mystery Box
- Level 3: Speed III Potions
- Level 4: 8x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 5: 3x Mystery Box
- Level 6: Luck IV
- Level 7: 8x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 8: Coins Evolved Potion
- Level 9: 3x Royal Keys
- Level 10: 2x Royal Keys
- Level 11: 8x Season 1 Eggs
- Level 12: Lucky V
- Level 13: Mythic Evolved Potion
- Level 14: Infinity Elixir
- Level 15: Legendary Solar Deity
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How many levels does Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Bubble Pass feature?
The Bubble Pass features 15 levels for both the Free and Premium tiers.
How much does the Premium tier of the Bubble Pass cost in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The Premium tier of the Bubble Pass is priced at 249 Robux.
What is the final reward in the Free tier of the Bubble Pass in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
The final reward in the Free tier of the Bubble Pass is the Legendary Lunar Deity Pet.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024