Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Overworld guide

Overworld is the first Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity World and was added to the game at launch. This World serves as the introduction to the experience, guiding players through its myriad Islands that introduce the different gameplay systems. Overworld simulates the player’s climb from its surface to areas far above, with various clouds and floating rocks serving as the platforms between Islands.

This guide provides you with an introduction to Overworld, offering a succinct look at everything it offers.

An overview of the Overworld in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Overworld Portals (Image via Roblox)

Overworld is the game’s designated tutorial World, featuring the Surface Island and five additional Islands that float far above it. Most introductory elements can be found on the Surface, such as the Bubble Gum Store, the Sell beacon, the three starter Eggs, and more. This is where you get acclimatized to the title’s core gameplay loop as you continue to blow bubbles and sell them for Coins.

Once your Bubble Gum is sufficiently upgraded and you have a roster of Pets equipped, you must start making the climb to higher land. This entails approaching the trampoline on the opposite side of the starting area, which you can use to access clouds and floating rocks. Both elements serve as the platforms you can use to climb to the next Island.

Facilitating easy travel between Islands are the Teleportation Portals, found next to the starter area on the Surface. These portals are only unlocked once you manually reach the corresponding Island, serving as fast travel points.

Another elementary part of the initial area is the Egg Hatching Area, which can be accessed once you fork over 10,000 Gems. Because of this stringent requirement, the area is exclusive to players who have been to later areas of the Overworld. It gives you access to two perks: multiple Egg hatches and access to every Egg you’ve unlocked so far.

Every Island in the Overworld introduces something new, which gives them something to work towards. Be it exclusive Eggs or a new gameplay system like Mastery, you will have plenty of gameplay avenues to explore during your time on the Overworld.

All Islands in the Overworld

The Outer Space Island (Image via Roblox)

The six Islands in Overworld include Surface, Floating Island, Outer Space, Twilight, The Void, and Zen. These are encountered at altitudes of 0 meters, 410 meters, 2,650 meters, 6,850 meters, 10,130 meters, and 15,960 meters, respectively. Since the heights of these areas progressively increase, you must strive to upgrade your Gum’s Flavor and Storage as much as possible to hasten the climb.

Listed below are the gameplay elements each Island serves as an introduction for:

Surface: Gum Store, Sell beacon, teleportation portals, leaderboards, races, Common Egg, Spotted Egg, Iceshard Egg, Inferno Egg, VIP Area, and Pet Index

Gum Store, Sell beacon, teleportation portals, leaderboards, races, Common Egg, Spotted Egg, Iceshard Egg, Inferno Egg, VIP Area, and Pet Index Floating Island: Giant Chest, Wheel Spin, and Spikey Egg

Giant Chest, Wheel Spin, and Spikey Egg Outer Space: Magma Egg, Crystal Egg, Mastery upgrades, and Doggy Jump minigame

Magma Egg, Crystal Egg, Mastery upgrades, and Doggy Jump minigame Twilight: Lunar Egg

Lunar Egg The Void: The Black Market, Void Chest, Pet Enchanter, Void Egg, Hell Egg, and Nightmare Egg

The Black Market, Void Chest, Pet Enchanter, Void Egg, Hell Egg, and Nightmare Egg Zen: Rainbow Egg

FAQs

How many Worlds does Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity feature?

The game currently features one island: Overworld.

How many Islands does Overworld include in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Overworld includes six Islands: Surface, Floating Island, Outer Space, Twilight, The Void, and Zen.

How to access the Lunar Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Lunar Egg can be accessed on Twilight Island, which is 6,850 meters above Surface.

