Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Pets guide

Pets are central to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, being one of the main ways to improve your stats via passive bonuses. They apply stat buffs that remain active for as long as you keep them equipped. Due to the potency of their boosts, you will likely spend most of your Coins hatching Eggs to get the rarest Pets available in the pool.

Ad

Let’s take a look at Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity and find out how they work.

How Pets work in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Pets menu (Image via Roblox)

In Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, Pets are NPC companions that follow you around when equipped. Their main purpose is to boost your stats, be it bubbles, Coin multipliers, or Gem multipliers. The main way to get them is by hatching Eggs, which cost Coins or Robux. Most Eggs require the former, while only a select few premium options necessitate the consumption of the latter.

Ad

Trending

Certain Pets can also be acquired from the Bubble Pass. The Bubble Pass offers seasonal Eggs, which can be hatched to receive exclusive Pets. Both Free and Premium versions of the battle pass reward you with seasonal Eggs.

Eggs have a chance to yield a Pet from their predefined pools. Different Eggs offer companions of various rarities. Each Egg includes Common, Unique, Rare, Epic, and Legendary Pets, with certain exceptions offering Secret as a unique rarity. The rarity of a Pet denotes the likelihood of receiving it when hatching an Egg; the NPC always corresponds to the potency of the boost it offers.

Ad

Also read: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: A beginner's guide

Pet Variants

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Pets can be evolved into their rarer counterparts using the respective Mastery upgrades. Currently, there are three Pet variants: Shiny, Mythic, and Shiny Mythic. Once you unlock the corresponding upgrade node, you can either hatch them randomly or combine multiple Pets of the same type to create a variant.

Ad

Shiny Pets can be unlocked by purchasing the Shiny Pets Mastery or via Golden Egg Mastery. You can combine 16 Common or Unique, 12 Rare or Epic, 10 Legendary, or eight Secret Pets to manually make a Shiny counterpart. The chance of hatching them naturally is 2.5%, with Golden Egg Mastery guaranteeing a Shiny every 75th hatch.

Mythic Pets are variants of Legendary Pets that can be unlocked by purchasing the Dark Arts Mastery upgrade. This grants you a 1% chance for a Legendary or higher rarity Pet to become a Mythic.

Ad

Mythic Pets provide stats that are 1.75 times better than their regular counterparts, which makes them valuable. That said, they cannot be crafted, making them far more elusive than Shiny Pets.

Lastly, you can acquire Shiny variants of Mythic Pets in the same way as the regular Shiny Pets. The chances of getting this Pet type are extremely low at 0.025%. Crafting one requires you to combine 10 Mythic Legendary Pets or eight Mythic Secret Pets. These offer 1.5 times the stats of their regular counterparts, making them among the best in the game.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are the different rarities of Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Pets come in Common, Unique, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Secret rarities.

How to acquire a Shiny Pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Shiny Pets can be obtained by combining multiple Pets of the same type via the Shiny Pet Mastery or randomly hatched via the Golden Egg Mastery upgrades.

Ad

Can a Mythic Pet be crafted in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

No, it’s currently not possible to craft a Mythic Pet; one can only be obtained randomly by hatching Eggs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024