Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Royal Chest guide

Chests are a major part of Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, being one of the most lucrative sources of rewards in the experience. One of the best types of Chests is the Royal Chest, which is found on Temporary Islands that form high above the Overworld. Royal Chests spawn randomly and remain available for 10 minutes, after which they despawn.

Here’s a quick look at Royal Chests, the rewards they offer, and how you can open them.

How Royal Chests work in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

A Temporary Island (Image via Roblox)

Royal Chests are a random occurrence in the game that can be accessed for 10 minutes from when they appear on Temporary Islands. They require a Royal Key to open, and once you unlock the Chest, you receive three to four items as a reward. Because of its random nature, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact location of a Royal Chest. However, once you find it, the rewards are well worth the effort of looking through the different islands.

An easy way to find one is to teleport to the highest island you have unlocked and free-falling until you spot the Royal Chest. Remember the general location of the Chest, as you will need to teleport a second time to make the climb to where it spawns.

Here are the different items a Royal Chest can potentially reward you with when opened:

Hacker Prism: 0.025% chance

0.025% chance Coins Evolved: 1% chance

1% chance Lucky Evolved: 1% chance

1% chance Speed Evolved: 1% chance

1% chance Mythic Evolved: 1% chance

1% chance Mystery Box: 5% chance

5% chance Golden Key: 5% chance

5% chance Reroll Orb: 5% chance

5% chance 2x Coins V: 20% chance

20% chance 2x Lucky V: 20% chance

20% chance 2x Speed V: 20% chance

20% chance 2x Mythic V: 20% chance

How to get Royal Keys

A Mystery Box (Image via Roblox)

Opening Royal Chests requires you to get access to Royal Keys, which are rare items in their own right. The easiest way to get them is through the Bubble Pass, the game’s battle pass system.

In the currently ongoing Season 1, you can get a Royal Key from Tier 12 of the Free Bubble Pass. Additionally, Tiers 9 and 10 of the Premium Bubble Pass give three and two Royal Keys, respectively, making the number of obtainable Royal Keys six.

The other primary way to get these Keys is through Mystery Box openings. Since Mystery Boxes are completely RNG-based, it’s prudent not to rely on them for Royal Keys. They have a 1% chance to drop from a Mystery Box, making it completely unreliable as a Royal Key farming source.

FAQs

What are Royal Chests in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Royal Chests are rare Chest spawns that reward the player with rare and exclusive loot when opened using Royal Keys.

How do I open Royal Chests in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Royal Chests can be opened with one Royal Key each, only requiring you to interact with the Chest with a Key in your possession.

What is the rarest reward offered by Royal Chests in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The rarest reward in the Royal Chest pool is the Hacker Prism, which has a 0.025% chance to drop from a Chest.

