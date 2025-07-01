  • home icon
Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Season 4 guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Jul 01, 2025 09:18 GMT
Bubblegum Simulator Infinity loading screen
Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Season 4 has brought multiple new events (Image via Roblox)

The latest Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity season is brimming with new content, including events, quests, and limited-time Pets. A highlight is the Bubble Festival, where players can earn special coins and use them to get unique companions from the July 4th Egg. Besides containing Legendary Pets, the new egg includes several Mystery Pets with extremely low drop rates. Even the most dedicated grinders will struggle to get them.

In this guide, you'll learn about all the new content introduced in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Season 4.

Everything new in Season 4 of Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Bubble Festival

The entrance to the Bubble Festival (Image via Roblox)
The entrance to the Bubble Festival (Image via Roblox)

The Bubble Festival zone can be found on the starter island by taking the path next to the Top Bubblers board. However, you'll need 150,000 Gems to access it. This resource can be obtained from Pets that possess Gem multipliers.

In the Bubble Festival zone, you can visit the Shop to get rare Pets in exchange for Festival Coins. There's also a Festival Wheel that you can spin to get rewards such as Mystery Boxes, Royal Keys, and Festival Coins.

July 4th Egg

The July 4th Egg (Image via Roblox)
The July 4th Egg (Image via Roblox)

The July 4th Egg can be obtained in the Bubble Festival zone and the Bubble Festival Egg Rift Island. The latter is a special island that has a 15% chance of spawning between the Floating Island and Zen.

Each July 4th Egg requires 25 Festival Coins in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity and contains the following Pets:

PetRarityDrop rate
Patriotic DoggyCommon59.5%
EagleRare25.5%
Sparkler ManEpic2.9%
Patriotic PenguinLegendary II1/5K
Patriotic ShockLegendary III1/66.66K
Star LordLegendary III1/1M
LibertySecret1/100M
Patriotic RobotSecret1/1B
Da Cool TrioSecret1/5B
Eggs found in the Bubble Festival Egg Rift Island have a chance of getting preset Luck boosts, like 5x, 10x, and 25x. Thus, try to purchase eggs on that rare island instead of the Bubble Festival zone.

The Bruh Invasion quest

The NPC Bruhlien (Image via Roblox)
The NPC Bruhlien (Image via Roblox)

Near the entrance to the Bubble Festival zone, players can find a new NPC named Bruhlien. The green extraterrestrial creature gives you the Bruh Invasion quest, which will be available till the next update. It is a lengthy quest but worth the effort because of its rewards:

  • Glorp Bruh Pet - Legendary rarity
  • Light Box x 33
  • Infinity Elixir x 33
  • Egg Elixir x 33

The contents of the Light Box are not affected by Luck boosts in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity. Thus, your chance of getting the limited-time Dream Catcher Pet is 0.1% permanently.

Season 4 Pass

The Big Bee is a Premium Pass reward (Image via Roblox)
The Big Bee is a Premium Pass reward (Image via Roblox)

The Season 4 Pass in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity contains valuable rewards. Both the Free and Premium reward tracks are detailed below:

TierFree Pass rewardsPremium Pass rewards
Tier 1x500 Coinsx3 Season 4 Egg
Tier 2x2 Season 4 Eggx2 Mystery Box
Tier 3Mystery BoxSpeed III
Tier 4x3 Season 4 Eggx8 Season 4 Egg
Tier 5x2 Lucky IIIx3 Mystery Box
Tier 6x3 Season 4 EggInfinity Elixir
Tier 7Speed Vx8 Season 4 Egg
Tier 8Coins VCoins Evolved
Tier 9x3 Season 4 Eggx15 Royal Key
Tier 10x2 Lucky Evolvedx5 Royal Key
Tier 11x3 Season 4 Eggx8 Season 4 Egg
Tier 12x2 Speed Evolvedx4 Lucky Evolved
Tier 13Lucky EvolvedMythic Evolved
Tier 14Speed Vx2 Infinity Elixir
Tier 15Honeycomb Blast (Limited Pet)Big Bee (Limited Pet)
The Premium Pass holders can acquire rewards from both the Free and the Premium reward tracks. If you haven't already, you can unlock the Premium rewards by purchasing the pass for 249 Robux. It can also be gifted to friends and other players on a server.

Also check: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

How do I get Festival Coins?

You can get Festival Coins by spinning the Festival Wheel, opening Festival Mystery Boxes, completing the Da Cool Trio quest, and as loot in the Bubble Festival zone.

Where is the Bubble Shrine for completing the Bruh Invasion quest?

The Bubble Shrine is located in Zen, which is the sixth zone in the Overworld.

Is there any Egg related to the Bruh Invasion?

Yes, there is a new Bruh Egg. It can be found in the Bruh Egg Rift Island, which has a 1 in 10,000 chance of spawning between Floating Island and Zen.

Which is the rarest Pet in the July 4th Egg?

Da Cool Trio is the rarest Pet in the July 4th Egg. Players have a staggering 1 in 5 billion chance of getting it from the egg.

