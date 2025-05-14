Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Secret Bounties update guide

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity received the Secret Bounties update on May 10, 2025. With this patch, which serves as the week’s mini-update, players can access the Secret Bounty Board, a new rift, additional masteries, and more. These elements expand the gameplay possibilities of the Roblox experience, allowing fans to enjoy the game in brand-new ways.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Bounties update in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Everything you need to know about Secret Bounties update in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Secret Bounty Board, Underworld Rift, and Trading Plaza updates

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The most prominent addition to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity with the Secret Bounties update is the titular Bounty Board.

Available in the Hatching Zone, the Secret Bounty Board features Eggs that rotate each day at 00:00 UTC. These Eggs randomly include one of the three unique Secret Pets: Queen Kitty, Prophet, and DOGGY1337. This allows you to nab these Pets and gain access to their extremely high stat multipliers.

You can also land on the Underground Rift that spawns on the Game Board. This rift features the Underworld Egg, which has a chance to drop Pets like Crimson Bloodmoon and Lord Shock when purchased. It may spawn anywhere in the Minigame Paradise world, making it a little challenging to find.

The Trading Plaza has also received updates to make the exchange process smoother. With this update, you can only offer the Pets you own at the Trading Terminal. The Terminal also includes a new refresh button to see any changes in the trading list. Furthermore, joining a player from the Trading Terminal will cause their avatar to be highlighted in the lobby, making it easier to spot them.

This area has also received a new minigame known as Guess That Pet. The objective is to guess the Pet faster than the other players to rack up Points. As a reward for winning 10 times, you can get a special title.

200M Egg, new Masteries, and new Mythic Exclusive Pets

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

To celebrate accruing 200 million visits, the game has included six new Pets with the 200M Egg. You can find this Egg in the Overworld, and it is accessible to all players regardless of their progress level.

The 200M Egg can be bought for two million Coins, and it includes the following Pets in its pool:

Common Cute Deer

Rare Emerald Wolf

Legendary Prismatic

Legendary Darkness Creature

Legendary Corrupt Glitch

Secret Wolflord

Three new Masteries were also added to the Masteries section: the Multi-Potion, the Auto Mystery Box, and Buy All. The Multi-Potion and Auto-Mystery Box Masteries are found in the Buffs section, while the Buy All option is located in the Shops menu.

Additionally, there are Mythic variants of Exclusive Pets that can be purchased from the Shop. Mythic Pets require you to purchase the Exclusive Pet eight times, which can become an expensive endeavour.

QoL changes and bug fixes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the quality-of-life alterations made to Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity with this update:

Rift Eggs and Eggs in your inventory can be found in the Index under the Events tab. Note that the Eggs in the inventory added before the update were not tracked.

Pets can be auto-deleted from the inventory menu.

Playtime rewards can be claimed at once using the Claim All button. Applies to four or more gifts.

Keybinds can now be removed.

Hatches and Bubbles stats can be viewed from the inventory menu.

Secret Pet Exist counts can be viewed in-game.

Here’s a list of bug fixes and changes introduced with this update:

Fixed the World Map scrolling issue.

Fixed the Mythic Index discover count not working properly.

Fixed auto-enchanting randomly stopping.

Fixed capsules clipping out of Robot Claw.

Fixed the issues that caused softlocking for the Game Board.

The Infinite Pass will now warn you if you try claiming a Premium tier that has a pet without owning Premium.

Fixed a lag issue in the Trading Plaza.

Fixed bug where players with less than 2,000 hatches could join the Trading Plaza.

Attempted to fix an issue where auto-rejoin wouldn’t work.

These are the balance changes that this patch introduces:

Adjusted Minigame Paradise values for a more balanced and enjoyable experience.

Landing on an Infinity Tile only grants instant Infinity Elixir.

Lowered the chance of landing on Evolved Potions on the Game Board.

Lowered the chance of landing on Dice Keys on the Game Board.

Added a new tile that reduces the cooldown on all Chests.

Lowered Infinity Elixir chance from Dice Chest.

Lowered Infinity Elixir and Super Ticket chance on Robot Claw.

FAQs

When did Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity receive the Secret Bounties update?

The game received the Secret Bounties update on May 10, 2025.

How to get the 200M Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The 200M Egg can be bought in the Overworld for two million Coins.

How to access the Secret Bounty Board in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Secret Bounty Board can be found in the Hatching Zone, which, in turn, requires 10,000 Gems to unlock.

