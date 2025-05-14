Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Secret Pet tier list

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has a bountiful supply of Secret Pets that offer high stat multipliers and unique effects. Owing to their rarity, which is often as low as one in a million, it’s important to know which of them are worth your resources. That way, you won’t have to spend much time or currency testing your luck on their pursuit.

Let’s rank all 17 Secret Pets and find out which Pets are the best in the game.

Ranking all Secret Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

S tier

The Pets menu (Image via Roblox)

The S tier is home to the Pets with the highest stat boosts in the game. They stand to completely change the progression flow for you, allowing you to climb to the next area at a much faster rate. Consequently, they are also the rarest, and getting them can be rather difficult. As such, consider your options well before committing to hunting them down and adding their multipliers to your stats.

Pet How to get Stat bonuses Dementor Throwback Egg +3,750 Bubbles, x4,250 Coins, x85 Gems Lord Shock Underworld Egg +3,500 Bubbles, x4,000 Tickets, x72 Gems Prophet Secret Bounty Board +3,500 Bubbles, x3,800 Coins, x75 Gems

A tier

The Hatching Zone (Image via Roblox)

The stat bonuses offered by the Pets listed below are quite high, but not as high as their peers in the S tier. For this reason, these Pets have been placed in the A tier as options that are still amazing in their own right. They will likely be a mainstay for you throughout your playthrough until you find a Pet that offers better stats than them.

Pet How to get Stat bonuses Queen Kitty Secret Bounty Board +3,400 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x72 Gems Wolflord 200M Egg +3,350 Bubbles, x3,650 Coins, x70 Gems DOGGY1337 Secret Bounty Board +3,350 Bubbles, x3,000 Coins, x70 Gems Godly Gem Throwback Egg +3,200 Bubbles, x3,750 Coins, x70 Gems Luminosity Infinite Track +3,050 Bubbles, x3,550 Tickets, x70 Gems Mech Robot Cyber Egg +3,000 Bubbles, x3,500 Tickets, x65 Gems Royal Trophy 100M Egg +3,000 Bubbles, x3,500 Coins, x65 Gems

B tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B tier includes Secret Pets with the lowest bonuses for their rarity. Even so, one would be hard-pressed to call them bad, as they are still head-and-shoulders above anything offered by most other Pets. These aren’t the ones you should actively hunt; rather, you should only make passive attempts at getting them.

If you happen upon them while opening the associated Egg, then you may add them to your roster. But if not, consider moving on to the next target without wasting too many resources.

Pet How to get Stat bonuses Easter Basket Bunny Egg +2,900 Bubbles, x3,500 Coins, x60 Gems King Doggy Common Egg +2,750 Bubbles, x3,300 Coins, x50 Gems Silly Doggy Silly Egg +2,700 Bubbles, x3,250 Coins, x50 Gems Man Face God Aura Egg +2,600 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x45 Gems Giant Chocolate Chicken Pastel Egg +2,225 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x45 Gems The Overlord Nightmare Egg +2,100 Bubbles, x2,900 Coins, x40 Gems Avernus Infinite Track +1,900 Bubbles, x2,600 Coins, x35 Gems

FAQs

How many Secret Pets does Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity include?

As of this writing, the game includes 17 unique Secret Pets.

How to get Lord Shock in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Lord Shock is a Secret Pet available through the Underworld Egg.

What are the chances of getting the Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The odds of getting the Dementor from the Throwback Egg are one in a billion.

