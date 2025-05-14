  • home icon
  Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Secret Pet tier list

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Secret Pet tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified May 14, 2025 07:26 GMT
Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity (Image via Roblox)

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has a bountiful supply of Secret Pets that offer high stat multipliers and unique effects. Owing to their rarity, which is often as low as one in a million, it’s important to know which of them are worth your resources. That way, you won’t have to spend much time or currency testing your luck on their pursuit.

Let’s rank all 17 Secret Pets and find out which Pets are the best in the game.

Ranking all Secret Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

S tier

The Pets menu (Image via Roblox)
The Pets menu (Image via Roblox)

The S tier is home to the Pets with the highest stat boosts in the game. They stand to completely change the progression flow for you, allowing you to climb to the next area at a much faster rate. Consequently, they are also the rarest, and getting them can be rather difficult. As such, consider your options well before committing to hunting them down and adding their multipliers to your stats.

Pet

How to get

Stat bonuses

Dementor

Throwback Egg

+3,750 Bubbles, x4,250 Coins, x85 Gems

Lord Shock

Underworld Egg

+3,500 Bubbles, x4,000 Tickets, x72 Gems

Prophet

Secret Bounty Board

+3,500 Bubbles, x3,800 Coins, x75 Gems

Also read: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Pets guide

A tier

The Hatching Zone (Image via Roblox)
The Hatching Zone (Image via Roblox)

The stat bonuses offered by the Pets listed below are quite high, but not as high as their peers in the S tier. For this reason, these Pets have been placed in the A tier as options that are still amazing in their own right. They will likely be a mainstay for you throughout your playthrough until you find a Pet that offers better stats than them.

Pet

How to get

Stat bonuses

Queen Kitty

Secret Bounty Board

+3,400 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x72 Gems

Wolflord

200M Egg

+3,350 Bubbles, x3,650 Coins, x70 Gems

DOGGY1337

Secret Bounty Board

+3,350 Bubbles, x3,000 Coins, x70 Gems

Godly Gem

Throwback Egg

+3,200 Bubbles, x3,750 Coins, x70 Gems

Luminosity

Infinite Track

+3,050 Bubbles, x3,550 Tickets, x70 Gems

Mech Robot

Cyber Egg

+3,000 Bubbles, x3,500 Tickets, x65 Gems

Royal Trophy

100M Egg

+3,000 Bubbles, x3,500 Coins, x65 Gems

B tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The B tier includes Secret Pets with the lowest bonuses for their rarity. Even so, one would be hard-pressed to call them bad, as they are still head-and-shoulders above anything offered by most other Pets. These aren’t the ones you should actively hunt; rather, you should only make passive attempts at getting them.

If you happen upon them while opening the associated Egg, then you may add them to your roster. But if not, consider moving on to the next target without wasting too many resources.

Pet

How to get

Stat bonuses

Easter Basket

Bunny Egg

+2,900 Bubbles, x3,500 Coins, x60 Gems

King Doggy

Common Egg

+2,750 Bubbles, x3,300 Coins, x50 Gems

Silly Doggy

Silly Egg

+2,700 Bubbles, x3,250 Coins, x50 Gems

Man Face God

Aura Egg

+2,600 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x45 Gems

Giant Chocolate Chicken

Pastel Egg

+2,225 Bubbles, x3,100 Coins, x45 Gems

The Overlord

Nightmare Egg

+2,100 Bubbles, x2,900 Coins, x40 Gems

Avernus

Infinite Track

+1,900 Bubbles, x2,600 Coins, x35 Gems

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How many Secret Pets does Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity include?

As of this writing, the game includes 17 unique Secret Pets.

How to get Lord Shock in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Lord Shock is a Secret Pet available through the Underworld Egg.

What are the chances of getting the Dementor in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The odds of getting the Dementor from the Throwback Egg are one in a billion.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
