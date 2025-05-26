Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Summer Festival guide

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is an incremental simulator where players blow and sell bubble gum, collect pets, and explore diverse worlds. The Summer Festival event, released on May 25, 2025, introduced a wealth of content by bringing a new event world. Players can now partake in an artifact hunt and add time-limited Pets to their collection. Those who discover all the artifacts within the event period gain special rewards as well as boosts.

This guide will walk you through all the content added by the Summer Festival event in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

How to begin Summer Festival event in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Beach Festival can be accessed via a tent (Image via Roblox)

To access the new Summer Festival content, spawn in the Overworld and then head towards the VIP area. You'll notice a carnival tent beside the VIP area with the words "Beach Festival" above a prominent blue circle. Stepping inside this circle will teleport you to the limited-time event world.

The Beach Festival explained

Collect Artifacts and sell them to earn Seashells (Image via Roblox)

After entering the Beach Festival world in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity, you can collect artifacts, sell them, and get the event-exclusive currency called Seashells. A metal detector for searching artifacts is automatically equipped the moment you pass the "Hidden Treasure" board.

You can find an artifact by simply using your metal detector. Once a red X symbol appears on the ground, it means that an artifact has been found, and you can tap the screen to dig it up. Rare artifacts require more clicks as compared to common ones. Upon successfully collecting an artifact, it is added to your inventory while its information is stored in the Museum.

Roblox players can initially carry five artifacts, but the storage can be increased by investing Seashells in upgrades.

Utilizing the various zones in the Beach Festival map

Use Seashells to buy upgrades (Image via Roblox)

There are multiple zones in the Beach Festival event area, whose descriptions have been provided below:

Museum - This is where information and images of all your acquired artifacts are stored.

- This is where information and images of all your acquired artifacts are stored. Event Shop - This in-game shop features boosts that can be purchased with Seashells.

This in-game shop features boosts that can be purchased with Seashells. Travel Back - Step into this zone to head back to the Overworld.

- Step into this zone to head back to the Overworld. Upgrades - Entering this zone opens the namesake menu. Then, you can use Seashells to increase your Artifact Storage, Dig Power, Dig Speed, Search Radius, Artifact Luck, and purchase the Auto Sell and Auto Dig features.

- Entering this zone opens the namesake menu. Then, you can use Seashells to increase your Artifact Storage, Dig Power, Dig Speed, Search Radius, Artifact Luck, and purchase the Auto Sell and Auto Dig features. Sell Artifacts - The moment you enter this zone, your artifacts will be sold for Seashells.

Apart from Upgrades and boosts, you can use Seashells to buy Eggs that hatch multiplier-boosting Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Eggs and Pets in the Beach Festival event

The Fruit Egg costs 50,000 Seashells (Image via Roblox)

The new Pets in the limited-time Summer Festival event increase the Seashell multiplier as compared to the usual ones that boost the Coin multiplier. Their names and odds in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity are listed below:

Egg Cost Pets and odds Beach Egg 50 Seashells Tourist Doggy (55%) Seagull (35%) Beach Boi (10%) Icecream Egg 1750 Seashells Sundae Doggy (63%) Bunny Cone (30%) Neapolitan Stack (3%) Popsicle Trio (1/10K) Soarin' Surfer (1/10K) Sundae Cone (1/1.25M) Mint Sundae Champion (1/50M) Vanilla Sundae Champion (1/50M) Chocolate Sundae Champion (1/50M) Strawberry Sundae Champion (1/50M) Fruit Egg 50,000 Seashells Strawberry Doggy (55%) Lemon Dragon (35%) Watermelon Boi (10%) Kiwi Dragon (1/5K) Mangorium (1/50K) Pineapple Tourist (1/666.66K) Dragonfruit (1/500M)

FAQs

What is the rarest Pet in the Summer Festival event of Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Obtainable from the Fruit Egg, the Dragonfruit is the rarest Pet in the event.

How can I equip Pets after hatching Beach Festival Eggs?

You can find your Pets by pressing the "Items" icon on the right side of the game screen. To equip one, click on it and then hit the "Equip" button.

How to return to the Overworld after entering the Beach Festival area

To return to the Overworld, you need to step inside the "Travel Back" zone opposite the Event Shop.

