Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12 guide

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity received its 12th major update on July 12, 2025, which introduced various new gameplay elements. The most significant additions with this patch include Rift Summons, the 500M Visits Event, the Super Chest, and Infinity Potions. Apart from these, there have been several improvements that enhance the overall experience.

Let’s explore what Update 12 brings to the table in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Everything new in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12

Rift Summoning and Rift Shards

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

With Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12, summoning Rifts is now possible. You can customize which Egg spawns, the duration of the Rift, and the Luck multiplier. You can do so at the Bubble Shrine using Rift Shards and Rift Charms. The amount of these Shards and Charms required to summon a Rift varies based on your chosen settings, which can be viewed in the Summon menu.

Rift Shards are tied to the first level of the new Rift Mastery. On the other hand, Rift Charms are obtained through the Season Pass or are available as randomly-dropped items from Super Chests and Royal Chests.

As of this update, only Egg-type Rifts can be summoned. That said, additional Rift types will be made summonable in the future.

New Masteries, 500M Visits Egg, Infinity Potions, and Super Chest

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

There are two new Mastery types to unlock with Update 12: Rift Mastery and Alchemist IV. You unlock Rift Summoning and Rift Shards at the first level. Unlocking the second level increases your Luck by 25%, while the third lets you view all active Rifts on the Height bar.

On the flip side, Alchemist IV allows you to brew Evolved Potions and can be purchased for 400 million Gems. This acts as an expansion of the Alchemist-type Mastery, so you will have to unlock the three Alchemist Masteries before the fourth.

The 500M Visits Egg has been added to commemorate the occasion, featuring 12 new Pets. It features new rarity and hatch animations, so be sure to purchase the Egg for a chance to see them. Per the official update log, the Egg will remain active at least until July 26, 2025. The developers may extend it at their discretion.

Update 12 added Infinity Potions as the highest tier of potions, being about 1.25x better than their Evolved counterparts. They are exceedingly rare, and since brewing them is not possible at the moment, it will likely take a while before you get them.

Similarly, Super Chests are rare items that can be opened with Super Keys. Both of these are quite rare, requiring you to rely on plenty of RNG and luck boosters to get them. You can get Infinity Potions, Evolved Potions, Rift Charms, Mystery Boxes, Golden Keys, and more from these Chests.

Other additions and improvements

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the miscellaneous additions and changes made with Update 12:

Secret Enchants that are exclusive to Secret-rarity Pets.

New premium Shop Bundles, including the 500M Super Pack, the Rift Hunter Pack, and more.

Activities related to the July 4th Event were removed.

Increased the maximum holding capacity for Gems to 1 billion.

Added the Bubble Shrine to Hyperwave Island in World 2.

New code: update12.

FAQs

When did Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity receive Update 12?

The game received Update 12 on July 12, 2025.

How to perform Rift Summons in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Rift Summons can be performed at the Bubble Shrine using Rift Charms and Rift Shards.

How long will the 500M Egg remain active in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The 500M Egg will be active in-game at least until July 26, 2025.

