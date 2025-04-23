The Overlord Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: Overview and how to get

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity has a fair number of Secret Pets that are a cut above the other rarities in the game. These creatures feature higher stats than the regular five rarities and are consequently more difficult to obtain by hatching Eggs. The Overlord is a part of the game’s roster of Secret Pets and is fittingly powerful, offering a high stat spread across the board.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Overlord in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Breaking down The Overlord in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Overview and how to get

The Void Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Overlord is a Secret Pet with a one in 50 million pull chance via the Nightmare Egg, which equates to a 0.000002% hatch rate. You can find this Egg on The Void Island, where it can be purchased for 900 Coins apiece. This means that it can potentially take millions of hatches before getting one copy of The Overlord.

You can influence the odds of receiving the Secret Pet using Potions, which can improve the chances by a fair margin. Lucky Potions and Speed Potions are your best friends if you’re aiming for The Overlord in particular. They can be acquired from the in-game shop or as rewards from most sources in the game.

Consider using the Evolved versions of these potions, which improve your Luck and Hatch Speed by 400% and 100%, respectively. These potions also last for 23 minutes at a time, which gives you plenty of time to hatch Eggs before requiring reuse.

Additionally, if you can get your hands on them, Infinity Elixirs can apply a 2x multiplier to all currently active potions for five minutes. That makes the stat improvements of the Lucky Evolved and Speed Evolved potions 800% and 200%, respectively. You can get Infinity Elixirs from Index Rewards, Playtime Rewards, Quests, Infinity Pass, Royal Chests, and more.

Stats

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s the stat spread for The Overlord:

Bubble: +2,100

Coins: x2,900

Gems: x40

These are some of the best bonuses in the game, which is fitting for a Pet that is among the rarest.

