Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12 patch notes

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12 has added several new features and gameplay elements. The most notable addition is Rift Shards, which allow players to summon Rifts and purchase their desired Pet Eggs. On top of that, the new update has expanded the game content by introducing new bundles, items, potions, and chests.

This guide features the complete patch details for Update 12 in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Patch notes for Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Update 12

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is a free-to-play experience (Image via Roblox)

Thanks to the latest update, it is possible to summon Rifts in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity. Access to Rifts was previously extremely difficult because they spawned randomly between two particular Zones. However, with the latest Summoning feature, not only can you summon Rifts, but you can also influence their duration and luck multipliers.

Besides Rifts, there's a new 500M event-special egg and Enchants that can only be applied to Secret Pets. If you don't have any in your collection, keep collecting Coins and hatching eggs. The base chance of getting a Secret Pet is 0.0001%, but it can be increased with luck boosts.

Here's the complete changelog for Update 12 in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity:

Rift Summoning

New Feature: Rift Summoning!

You can now summon Rifts at the Bubble Shrine!

Requires two new items: Rift Shards and the Rift Charm!

Obtain Rift Shards from hatching Eggs!

Requires the new Rifts mastery to unlock!

New Masteries

A new mastery category has been added: Rifts, as well as a new Buffs mastery: Evolved Potion crafting!

500M Event

A new egg with multiple secrets and a new rarity has been added to celebrate the game reaching 500 million visits

This is scheduled to last for two weeks

New Secret Enchants

New enchants have been added that only Secret pets can obtain!

They are quite rare, so go discover them all! (if you have any Secret pets)

New Infinity Potion and Super Chest/Key

A new potion tier has been added: Infinity Potions!

Grants 1.25x better buffs over Evolved Potions!

Can be obtained from the new Super Chest Rift by using the rare Super Key!

Super Keys can be obtained very rarely from different sources in the game!

New Shop Bundles

New bundles have been added to the Shop!

Some bundles will only unlock based on your progress!

New Exclusive Pets

New Exclusive Pets are available in the shop!

Check out the Jawbreaker Element and D.I.Y Robot!

Changes & Fixes

The July 4th event has been removed

The Gem cap has been raised to 750 million

Added the Bubble Shrine to Hyperwave Island in World 2

Code

Use code update12 for free rewards

How to use the Rift Summoning feature in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Rift Summoning explained (Image via Roblox)

You can summon Rifts at the Bubble Shrine, a facility located on Zen and Hyperwave Island. Each summon will require Rift Shards and Rift Charms in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

While Rift Shards can be obtained by hatching Eggs, the Rift Charms can be found as a drop in Super Chests and Royal Chests. Additionally, you can get the charms by unlocking specific tiers in the Season Pass.

Only Egg-type Rifts can currently be summoned in the game. Interestingly, before summoning them, you can choose the Egg, the duration of the Rift, and Rift Luck.

FAQs on Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

When was Update 12 released?

Update 12 was released on July 12, 2025.

How many Pets does the 500M Visits Egg contain?

There are a total of 12 Pets in the 500M Visits Egg, including five Secret and one Infinity-rarity Pet.

How do I purchase the 500M Visits Egg?

You can buy the 500M Visits Egg from the shop in The Overworld.

What is the current Gem cap in the game?

The current Gem cap has been increased to 750 million.

