Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity World 2 guide

With Update 3, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity added the second World called Minigame Paradise as a successor to World 1, the Overworld. World 2, as the name suggests, is entirely focused on minigames and completing various challenges to earn Tickets. It is split into multiple zones as well, which can be reached by blowing increasingly large bubbles and jumping on trampolines.

Ad

This guide covers World 2, offering a succinct look at its features and progression systems.

Overview of World 2 in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

World 2 unlock requirements (Image via Roblox)

World 2 adds various new minigames and activities to complete as you climb through the various zones. It can be unlocked from the Zen Island in the Overworld for 10 billion Coins, which can require extensive grinding to accrue. Once you access this World, you will gain access to higher currency earn rates and the aforementioned new minigame systems.

Ad

Trending

Like World 1, each of its four zones can be reached by jumping onto platforms and using the trampolines to boost your ascent. However, unlike World 1, the second World incorporates a new currency that acts as a replacement for Coins: Tickets. You can exchange 10 bubbles for a single Ticket, which makes the new addition far more expensive than Coins.

Tickets are used to enter minigames, which are held every few minutes. The minigame cooldown can be skipped using Super Tickets, which can be acquired through minigames and purchased from the Dice Merchant.

Ad

Also read: Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Overworld guide

Different zones of World 2

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The four zones of World 2 are the Surface, Dice Island, Minecart Forest, and Robot Factory, located at 0, 2,860, 7,625, and 13,355 meters, respectively. Reaching them requires the same gameplay style as World 1: by blowing bubbles to increase your jumping height and using trampolines.

Ad

The Surface acts as the hub for this zone, just like its World 1 counterpart. It also serves as a primer to help prepare you for everything featured in the later stages of the World. It includes the Gum Store, the Sell area, the Fast Travel portals, and the Dice Merchant.

Each of the four zones of World 2 includes unique minigames that can be entered using Tickets, earned by selling the bubbles you blow. Here are the different minigames found on these islands:

Ad

The Surface: Board Game, a dice-based game where rolling the dice grants you rewards.

Board Game, a dice-based game where rolling the dice grants you rewards. Dice Island: Pet Match, a memory game where players must match identical pet cards. Costs 5,000 Tickets to enter.

Pet Match, a memory game where players must match identical pet cards. Costs 5,000 Tickets to enter. Minecart Forest: Cart Escape, a reflex-testing game where you must avoid obstacles while riding a cart. Costs 200,000 Tickets to enter.

Cart Escape, a reflex-testing game where you must avoid obstacles while riding a cart. Costs 200,000 Tickets to enter. Robot Factory: Robot Claw, a claw game where you fetch rewards by moving the claw with the arrow keys. Costs 2.5 million Tickets to enter.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I unlock World 2 in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

World 2 can be unlocked on the Zen Island of World 1 for 10 billion Coins.

Where is the Cart Escape minigame located in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Cart Escape minigame is the main feature of the Minecart Forest, which is found in World 2.

How do I earn Tickets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

Tickets can be earned by blowing bubbles and entering the Sell area to sell them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024