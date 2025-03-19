  • home icon
  Build Defense codes (March 2025)

Build Defense codes (March 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Mar 19, 2025 16:31 GMT
Build Defense loading screen
All active codes for Build Defense (Image via Roblox)

Increase your chances of survival by redeeming the latest Build Defense codes. The freebies for the Roblox game include crafting blocks, items that activate different perks, and currency for buying traps and weapons. With their help, you and your shelter will have the highest chances of withstanding natural disasters and the relentless nightly zombie assaults.

As you progress, the nights get more challenging in Roblox Build Defense. The featured codes help shorten one's doomsday preparation time, regardless of whether they are a beginner or an experienced player.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Build Defense codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Build Defense codes

Build an impenetrable shelter in the game (Image via Roblox)
Build an impenetrable shelter in the game (Image via Roblox)

Although a single code is currently active, more could be released soon.

List of active codes in Build Defense
CodeRewards
4th
Free Building Block
Expired Build Defense codes

The validity of a code is controlled by the developer. Whenever one cannot be claimed, the following list of inactive codes will be updated:

List of inactive codes in Build Defense
CodeRewards
swift
7000 Coins, God Apple, and Toxic Venom Firework
How to redeem Roblox Build Defense codes

The code box can be found in the Store (Image via Roblox)
The code box can be found in the Store (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes and receive free rewards:

  • Start Build Defense on Roblox and wait for the experience to load.
  • Click on the Store icon on the right side, indicated by a shopping cart icon.
  • The code window can be found in the lower right corner. Enter or paste an active one in the Secret Code text box.
  • Hit the Enter key on your keyboard or click on the Redeem button if you are playing on a mobile device.
After a reward is claimed successfully, you can use our Roblox Build Defense beginner's guide to understand the basics for surviving for a prolonged period in-game.

Build Defense codes and their importance

Gift codes offer different items in the game (Image via Roblox)
Gift codes offer different items in the game (Image via Roblox)

Promo codes provide different items as well as currency in Roblox Build Defense. Coins can be used to expand the shelter and buy things from the Store, while the freebies can include Robux-exclusive items like the God Apple. You can use them to gain a variety of perks and prepare yourself for the next challenge, be it a tsunami or a zombie horde.

Build Defense code troubleshooting [how to fix]

You might be unable to activate some codes in Roblox Build Defense. In such cases, double-check the entered code for typos and irrelevant spaces. Incorrect or expired ones prevent the Redeem button from working. For quicker redemptions and more accuracy, copy and paste active codes in the text box.

Where to find new Build Defense codes

You can follow the swiftplay! X account and join the swiftplay! Roblox community to stay updated about the latest codes for Roblox Build Defense.

FAQs on Build Defense codes

What is the active code for Roblox Build Defense?

As of writing, "4th" is the only working code for Build Defense.

How many times can a Build Defense code be redeemed?

Players can redeem each code once in the Roblox game.

When will more codes be released for Build Defense?

Generally, the developer issues new codes to celebrate updates and milestones achieved by the Roblox title.

Quick Links

हिन्दी