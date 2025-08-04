Build a Plane Blood Moon event guide

Build a Plane introduced the Blood Moon event on August 2, 2025, bringing a new way to play the game for a limited time. The event introduces a whole new map for you to explore, where you can fly your plane and collect Red Moons. You can then use the Moons to try your luck at the event-specific Spin, potentially rewarding you with exclusive items.

Let’s take a look at how the Blood Moon event works in Build a Plane.

About the Blood Moon event in Build a Plane

The Blood Moon World (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon event is a limited-time mode that can be accessed by flying into a portal that spawns while the event is active. This event activates every hour for about 15 minutes before disappearing for the following hour.

When active, the skybox turns a deep shade of red, and a red-tinged moon hangs over the world. You can fly into the portals that spawn in the flight area to access the Blood Moon World. Here, you can collect the new event-specific currency: the Red Moons. You won’t earn any Cash while you’re in this world, so focus entirely on the new collectible.

You need to fly into them to collect them, which can be somewhat challenging since you can’t control your altitude. The Moons’ varied elevations can make it a little tricky to collect too many in a run.

Blood Moon Spin

The Blood Moon Spin (Image via Roblox)

Red Moons can be used to perform Spins on the Blood Moon Spin, giving you a chance to get two new items. Each Spin costs 10 Red Moons. In addition to Blood Moon-themed goodies, you also have the chance of receiving Cash, with which you can purchase parts in the shop.

You can skip the Red Moon grind completely by using Robux instead, as the game gives you the option to buy one Spin for 24 Robux or three for 49 Robux. As a bonus for making the premium purchase, you will also receive a 2x luck boost for these Spins.

Here are all the rewards you can get through Blood Moon Spins, along with their respective drop rates:

250 Cash: 25% drop chance

25% drop chance 500 Cash: 25% drop chance

25% drop chance 1,000 Cash: 30% drop chance

30% drop chance 2,000 Cash: 18.5% drop chance

18.5% drop chance Blood Moon Propeller: 0.5% drop chance

0.5% drop chance Red Blood Moon Wing: 1% drop chance

FAQs

When did the Blood Moon event start in Build a Plane?

The Blood Moon event started on August 2, 2025.

What are the newest items introduced with the Build a Plane Blood Moon event?

The newest items introduced are the Blood Moon Propeller and the Red Blood Moon Wing.

How to get Red Moons in Build a Plane Blood Moon event

Red Moons can be collected in the Blood Moon world, which you can access by flying into a portal while the event is active.

