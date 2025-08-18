Build a Plane Painting guide

The Painting update in Build a Plane introduced the titular mechanic, granting you access to greater customization for planes. With this feature, you can purchase the Paint Bucket tool and apply the desired color to any part of your plane. This allows you to create several interesting color combinations for your aircraft to make it stand apart from the rest of the server.

Let’s go over the Painting mechanic in Build a Plane.

How Painting works in Build a Plane

The Paint Bucket (Image via Roblox)

Painting is a straightforward mechanic that only requires you to buy the Paint Bucket from the Tools Shop. Each Paint Bucket costs 5,000 Cash, and it is always available in the shop for you to buy. That said, there is a minor purchase limitation: you can only buy one Paint Bucket every five minutes.

The Paint Bucket has a maximum usage capacity of 50, after which it becomes unusable. You can equip it by pressing the corresponding number key on the keyboard. Upon doing so, a color selection menu will open up, granting you 10 options to choose from.

Now, all you have to do is approach your plane, pick a color by clicking on it, and hit the Left Mouse Button over a plane block. The chosen color will be applied to the block, consuming one usage charge in the process.

A Premium version of the color options will be made available in the future, likely to expand the number of possible color selections.

About the Painting update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Painting update is the latest in Build a Plane, added to the experience on August 16, 2025. This patch introduced the Painting mechanic, alongside new blocks, an inventory upgrade, and a gifting system.

You can select two new block types with this content drop: Metal and Reinforced. These add structure to your plane and help it retain shape while flying through the levels. The update also grants you a new inventory upgrade as well, granting you additional storage space. So, you will have enough space to carry more objects, should the need arise.

Lastly, you can give away items from the in-game shop to your friends. This is a nifty way of exchanging resources to help each other cover greater distances in your respective planes.

FAQs on Build a Plane

How to get a Paint Bucket in Build a Plane

Paint Buckets can be purchased for 5,000 Cash from the Tools Shop.

How many times can the Paint Bucket be used?

The Paint Bucket can be used up to 50 times.

Can any block be painted using the Paint Bucket?

Yes, you can alter the colors of any block using the Paint Bucket.

