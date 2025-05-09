Build to Survive: A beginner's guide

Build to Survive allows players to express their creativity while fending off waves of monsters. In this Roblox survival experience, you have to modify a piece of land by purchasing and placing blocks, furniture, gym equipment, and even food items. The objective is to survive by delaying or blocking enemies the game throws at regular intervals, including zombies, werewolves, and ninjas.

Stepping into a virtual world that spawns monsters at regular intervals could be overwhelming. This beginner's guide will inform you about the fundamentals of the gameplay, ensuring you survive as well as thrive in the challenge.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Build to Survive

Setting up your base

Utilize different blocks to create an impenetrable fortress (Image via Roblox)

Your first order of business in Build to Survive is to construct a Spawn platform. By doing so, you can teleport to a specific point in your home instantly by clicking the "Base" button. Next, envision the ideal fortress for stopping the monster waves and purchase structures accordingly.

Cash for in-game purchases is acquired by surviving waves and Robux transactions. During the first few waves, simply outrun the enemies and keep accumulating money rather than spending it on unnecessary items.

Buy and construct blocks, decorations, trees, and more from the "Build" menu. To remove them, press the "Delete" button and then click on the structure that needs to be erased. This Roblox game also has a "Paint" feature to let you change a structure's color.

Surviving the monster waves

Elude the enemies by gaining more height (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips to help you prepare and survive the monsters in Roblox Build to Survive:

Close the entry to your base : Putting structures in the perimeter of your base is a sound decision. Some enemies could jump over, but most remain blocked.

: Putting structures in the perimeter of your base is a sound decision. Some enemies could jump over, but most remain blocked. Run in circles : If a monster horde catches you unaware, leave them behind by running in circles and jumping over tall objects. Delay their attacks till the timer runs out.

: If a monster horde catches you unaware, leave them behind by running in circles and jumping over tall objects. Delay their attacks till the timer runs out. Collaborate with friends : Team up with your friends to survive the monster hordes. By working together, you can devise better plans and create stronger defenses.

: Team up with your friends to survive the monster hordes. By working together, you can devise better plans and create stronger defenses. Gain a height advantage: The easiest way to survive enemies in Build a Defense is by gaining more height. Use blocks and stairs to move upwards, and before the arrival of the monsters, delete the structures that are the only path toward your location.

Once you maintain a sufficient height, the monsters won't be able to reach you, and you could then start building a home without any interruptions.

Climbing the leaderboard

Acquire Wins to get featured in the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Apart from Cash, surviving the monster waves grants you Wins in Roblox Build to Survive. You cannot purchase them from the in-game store because these golden trophies are an indicator of your progress. By collecting Wins, you can steadily climb the leaderboard and ultimately get to the top.

FAQs

How do I change Day/Night cycle in Roblox Build to Survive?

You can toggle the day/night cycle from the "Settings" menu.

Can players reset their progress in Build to Survive?

Yes, players can reset their progress in this Roblox game by pressing the "Saves" tab and then clicking the delete button for a particular save file.

Is it possible to kill monsters in Build to Survive?

Players can kill monsters in the game after purchasing the Ban Hammer from the Store, which currently costs 1999 Robux.

