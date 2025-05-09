Roblox Dungeon Heroes is an action-packed dungeon crawler experience created by Twin Atlas. You can play solo or party up with friends to defeat monsters while exploring over five realms. As you level up, you earn Keys for obtaining and accessing better equipment. The title also features Pets that tag along with you during battles.

New adventurers could get overwhelmed by the intricacies of this Roblox game. To get more knowledge and power up your avatar, use his comprehensive guide on Dungeon Heroes.

A beginner's guide for Roblox Dungeon Heroes

Starting the grind

Complete dungeons to get chests (Image via Roblox)

In Dungeon Heroes, you can choose the difficulty of a dungeon. This determines the health, power, and number of enemies, which increases based on your current level. Soloing an "Insane" difficulty dungeon is possible, but if you are a beginner, you should stick to completing "Normal" and "Hard" mode dungeons alongside other players.

Combat in this game is straightforward. PC players can press the Q key to dodge enemy attacks, whose impact area is shown in red. Tapping/clicking the screen lets you perform a basic attack, whereas skills have their preset keybinds.

By completing dungeons, you gain experience points, keys, and loot chests that contain gears or pets. Keys are also awarded for defeating bosses, albeit in smaller quantities.

Understanding the in-game mechanics and resources

The Skill Chest Shop in the game (Image via Roblox)

Some resources have multiple usages in Roblox Dungeon Heroes. With that being said, below is an explanation of each resource and mechanic in the game:

Keys : You can spend Keys in the Skill Chest Shop. As you level up, you can unlock more skill slots and purchase other kinds of chests containing higher-level gear.

: You can spend Keys in the Skill Chest Shop. As you level up, you can unlock more skill slots and purchase other kinds of chests containing higher-level gear. Magic Dust: This vital resource is acquired by selling excess or useless items after accessing the "Sell Items" area.

This vital resource is acquired by selling excess or useless items after accessing the "Sell Items" area. Stat Rerolls : Magic Dust acquired by selling items can be spent in the "Reroll Stats" menu. This in-game function allows you to assign new and better stats to your equipment. If you don't want to lose a certain stat, click the "Lock" button next to it.

: Magic Dust acquired by selling items can be spent in the "Reroll Stats" menu. This in-game function allows you to assign new and better stats to your equipment. If you don't want to lose a certain stat, click the "Lock" button next to it. Aura : You can infuse Aura into your weapons to make them more appealing.

: You can infuse Aura into your weapons to make them more appealing. Pets : By accessing the "Pets" area, you can level up your Pets with Magic Dust and merge them by using Keys.

: By accessing the "Pets" area, you can level up your Pets with Magic Dust and merge them by using Keys. Bank: Use the Bank to store gears, skills, and chests.

When you get gears with amazing stats but don't have the necessary level to equip them, it is best to store them in the Bank. This will free up space in your bag.

Utilizing the Merge system

Use the Merge system to get better Pets (Image via Roblox)

The Merge system helps you get Pets with better stats at the cost of Keys. However, there are certain conditions for using the feature: you need to have pets of the same type and rarity. For instance, you can merge five Goblins of Common rarity, but cannot add a Goblin Archer to their midst.

Remember that Pets selected for a Merge are not returned. They are removed from your inventory permanently, replaced by the one obtained after the merging.

FAQs

How to get Keys in Dungeon Heroes?

Players can get Keys by completing daily quests and defeating the boss monsters in the dungeon-crawling game.

What are Crystals in Roblox Dungeon Heroes?

Crystals are a premium currency that players can acquire via Robux transactions. It can be used to purchase exclusive chests and items from the Shop.

Is Roblox Dungeon Heroes free-to-play?

Yes, Dungeon Heroes is a free Roblox game. However, it does contain optional microtransactions to help players enhance their gameplay experience.

