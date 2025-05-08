Sisyphus Training: A beginner's guide

Sisyphus Training is a simulator-style game that puts you in the same situation as the namesake mythological character. You have to roll a stone up a hill and regularly train your strength to reach greater distances. As you make your way up, you reach checkpoints that make the world more taxing on your health. Reaching the 100% progression mark lets you battle popular figures from Greek mythology.

With detailed explanations of each in-game mechanic, this beginner's guide will help you get started with your quest to reach the Olympians.

A beginner's guide for Roblox Sisyphus Training

Understanding the grind

Use the Upgrade button to increase your multipliers (Image via Roblox)

Sisyphus Training functions like a typical incremental simulator on Roblox. You begin as a "Noob" and have to train to reach the ending. There are six stats in the game — Abs, Chest, Legs, Arms, Back, and Stamina — and each needs to be developed to enhance your overall strength.

While every other stat is gained via gym routines like lifting weights, completing crunches, and pull-ups, only Stamina is amassed by eating food. Moreover, you don't have to click the screen to gain Stamina as compared to the rest. This allows players to AFK grind the stat after spending much time training the others.

After reaching certain stat milestones, you can upgrade your multipliers from the "Muscle" menu. It is a vital in-game component for enhancing your power. You can also use the "Skip" button to jump to better multipliers.

Obtaining Cash

Get Cash as a reward for crossing checkpoints (Image via Roblox)

Cash is awarded to those who reach checkpoints and defeat bosses during the boulder-pushing scenarios in Sisyphus Training. To get the currency from this method, interact with the NPC near the Eternal Defiance area. They will grant access to the hill you need to climb.

You can also obtain Cash by spinning the Wheel, completing microtransactions involving Robux, and from gametime rewards.

Purchasing Pets and Stones

Equip Pets to enhance your multipliers (Image via Roblox)

Cash obtained in Sisyphus Training can be spent on egg-hatching. The price of Eggs ranges from 20 to 2000 Cash, and they provide Pets who accompany you while increasing your multipliers. Additionally, you can level up your Pets by reaching greater distances when rolling the stone up the hill.

Apart from companions, you can use Cash to get new and better Stones. Stones provide different perks, such as reduced Stamina requirement for rolling them and increased Money and Muscle Growth.

Utilizing Potions for boosts

Use Potions to progress quickly (Image via Roblox)

F2P players can get Potions from log-in rewards, play time rewards, wheel spins, and redeeming Sisyphus Training codes. The effects of each Potion last 10 minutes and they provide boosts like increased muscle growth, money gain, and less stamina loss.

Utilizing Potions is the best way to fast-track your progress. They can be stacked, and you can actively maximize your cash and muscle gains for several minutes.

FAQs

Are there any Premium benefits for Sisyphus Training?

Yes, players with Roblox Premium get additional benefits in this simulator game. They get +10 Movement Speed, 150% Muscle Growth, and an Extra Daily Spin.

How do I increase money gain in Sisyphus Training?

To get increased Cash from rolling the boulder uphill and reaching checkpoints, utilize Coin Gain Potions from the "Store" menu.

Are there any codes for Sisyphus Training?

Yes, this Roblox experience features a code redemption system, which players of any skill level can utilize to get rewards.

