Button Champions codes (May 2025)

Roblox Button Champions codes grant useful rewards to fast-track your progress in the title. In this simulator-style experience, your Multiplier and Cash increase passively, and there is a connection between in-game resources. Cash can be spent on Rebirths, which in turn can be used to get stats for unlocking new areas. Various upgrades can also be unlocked after accumulating Gems and Runes.

Ad

By redeeming codes, you can get Potions and other useful rewards for speeding up your progression in Button Champions.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Button Champions codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Button Champions codes

Ad

Trending

Here's the list of valid codes and the prerequisites for redeeming them in Button Champions.

List of active codes in Button Champions Code Rewards CODES! Stats Potion, Luck Potion, Gems Potion, and Infinity Potion VERIFY_BC Free rewards (Requirement: Join the game's Discord server)

Ad

Expired Button Champions codes

Presently, there are no inactive codes for this game. Check back later to see if a code has expired and stopped providing rewards.2

Also check: Latest BikeWorld codes

How to redeem Button Champions codes

Use codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem active codes in this button-pressing experience:

Ad

Open Button Champions on Roblox.

Press the Shop button on the left side of the game screen.

button on the left side of the game screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu to find the Codes section.

section. Type or paste a valid code into the " Enter Code Here! " text field.

" text field. Click the green Redeem button to get rewards.

Once you follow these steps, the rewards will be added to your account.

Roblox Button Champions codes and their importance

Potions in Button Champions (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes is an efficient way of obtaining in-game items in Button Champions. Among the most sought-after rewards are Potions, which players can utilize after accessing the Shop. Each Potion gives diverse yet temporary boosts that have been described below:

Ad

Stat Potion: Boosts your Stat gains.

Luck Potion: Improves the likelihood of obtaining better items.

Gem Potion: Increase the drop rate of Gems.

Infinity Potion: Buffs all Multipliers and Stats.

Button Champions code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code does not exist" error in Button Champions (Image via Roblox)

The Button Champions game screen displays an error when players enter incorrect codes. Typographical mistakes and accidental spaces are the common reasons for the problem, so it's best to copy active codes and paste them directly into the redemption box. Some could carry conditions, so make sure to complete them to claim rewards without any hassle.

Ad

Also check: Latest Brainrot Training codes

Where to find new Button Champions codes

Players searching for the latest codes can find them in the Button Champions Discord server. New ones are announced by the developer in the "codes" and "announcements" channels.

FAQs on Button Champions codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Button Champions?

CODES! and VERIFY_BC are the newest codes for this Roblox game.

Ad

How many times can a code be redeemed in Button Champions?

Similar to other Roblox games, an active code can be redeemed only once in Button Champions.

When will more codes arrive for Button Champions?

Button Champions promo codes are usually released to celebrate game updates and special events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024