Camo Troll Tower: A beginner's guide

Camo Troll Tower is a stealthy spin on the tower-based obstacle courses, focusing heavily on camouflaging yourself against the backdrop. The gist of this title is to blend into your surroundings to open up a path to the end and earn Wins. Should you fail to activate your camouflage to blend into specific colours, certain platforms will become semi-solid. The result will be a swift fall back to the start of the obstacle course.

Curious about this twist on the traditional tower-climbing challenges? Read on to learn the ropes of Camo Troll Tower.

Getting started with Camo Troll Tower

Overview

The hub world (Image via Roblox)

Camo Troll Tower is simple in its premise, being about climbing the titular tower. It consists of one primary obstacle course and several other mini-challenges. The main obby has you interact with every mechanic in the game, ranging from button activations and camouflaging to defensive plays against trolls. Your objective is to reach the top of the tower and earn Coins and Wins, using which you can unlock a variety of useful tools.

As you make your way up the tower, you will notice that the walls are of a different color in each section. At the beginning of these areas, you will have the opportunity to morph, painting you in the same color as the section. Doing so has multiple gameplay benefits, such as disguising yourself and activating certain platforms. If you choose not to do so, however, some of these solid platforms will lose collision, sending you plummeting to the lower levels.

The mini-challenges are significantly shorter versions of the main tower, typically requiring you to cross a field instead of climbing it. If you’re unfamiliar with them or need to warm up, these can act as great primers before you make your attempt at the main tower.

There are no checkpoints in this experience, meaning that every fall will revert your progress. Note that if you choose to leave the title after climbing halfway through, you will respawn at the beginning in the next session.

Controls

The camouflage feature (Image via Roblox)

The experience shares the fundamental control schemes with Roblox, making it an extremely easy game to get into. If you’re unfamiliar with the default Roblox controls, here they are:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact / Morph: E

E Equip Tool: Number key 1-0

1-0 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay features

A Slap (Image via Roblox)

Camo-based obstacle course: The camouflage system sets this title apart from others of its kind, as it is central to progression in this experience. As mentioned earlier, certain platforms become solid if you match their color, and it will help you blend into the environment. The latter makes you difficult to spot for other players, which can be immensely useful if mischievous players are on the same server as you.

The camouflage system sets this title apart from others of its kind, as it is central to progression in this experience. As mentioned earlier, certain platforms become solid if you match their color, and it will help you blend into the environment. The latter makes you difficult to spot for other players, which can be immensely useful if mischievous players are on the same server as you. HP-draining blocks: There are two kinds of HP-draining blocks in the game: glowing white and glowing red. Glowing white blocks drain HP over time, so you can afford to touch them, albeit not for an extended period. On the other hand, glowing red blocks will kill you instantly and send you back to the beginning of the level. Prioritize avoiding them as much as possible, even if it means falling a floor or two, as the alternative would mean starting the climb over.

There are two kinds of HP-draining blocks in the game: glowing white and glowing red. Glowing white blocks drain HP over time, so you can afford to touch them, albeit not for an extended period. On the other hand, glowing red blocks will kill you instantly and send you back to the beginning of the level. Prioritize avoiding them as much as possible, even if it means falling a floor or two, as the alternative would mean starting the climb over. Coins: You can earn Coins by picking them up on the course, participating in mini-challenges, and reaching the end. Coins are a useful resource for buying various Coils, which apply nifty bonuses when equipped.

You can earn Coins by picking them up on the course, participating in mini-challenges, and reaching the end. Coins are a useful resource for buying various Coils, which apply nifty bonuses when equipped. Wins and Slaps: Upon reaching the end, you will receive a Win, which can be used to buy Slaps. Slaps are this game’s troll item, using which you can instantly fling an opponent. The tool has a noticeably long cooldown, which means that you cannot afford to miss the strike. Should you miss, you can fully expect your target to send you flying instead. There are various types of Slaps that you can buy to apply secondary effects to send your fellow Robloxians flying to the bottom of the level.

Upon reaching the end, you will receive a Win, which can be used to buy Slaps. Slaps are this game’s troll item, using which you can instantly fling an opponent. The tool has a noticeably long cooldown, which means that you cannot afford to miss the strike. Should you miss, you can fully expect your target to send you flying instead. There are various types of Slaps that you can buy to apply secondary effects to send your fellow Robloxians flying to the bottom of the level. Premium elements: The title is rife with premium items, ranging from currency packs to exclusively premium bonuses. You can expect a pop-up to inform you of it every once in a while, requiring you to spend Robux if you wish to use it. Items like the Magic Carpet and the Gravity Coil can help you circumvent some of the more challenging obstacles. If you wish to modulate the difficulty further, you may purchase the Admin game pass as well.

FAQs on Camo Troll Tower

What is Camo Troll Tower about?

Camo Troll Tower is a camouflage-based tower-climbing experience where your objective is to reach the top of the tower while disguising yourself with the required color.

Is Camo Troll Tower free to play?

While the title features premium elements, its core gameplay is free to experience.

How do I camouflage in Camo Troll Tower?

You can camouflage against certain colored walls by walking up to them and pressing the Interact button when the prompt shows up.

