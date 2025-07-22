Can you kill the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Deer is the primary antagonist of 99 Nights in the Forest, being the monster that stalks and hunts you down while you explore the forest. It is one of the many threats that lurk in the forest, and avoiding it is the most pragmatic option. Since other enemy archetypes can be killed, it’s natural to wonder whether the Deer can be united with a similar fate; unfortunately, you cannot.

This guide explores how you can go on the offensive against the Deer and whether you can hurt or kill it at all.

The possibility of killing the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

At first glance, the Deer may resemble the classic horror video game villain archetype. Many horror games feature antagonists that seem invincible, but are not. They can be harmed, but their massive HP pools and devastating attacks make defeating them impossible.

That is one area where the Deer is completely different from the horror villains we’ve grown so accustomed to seeing. In this title, it’s impossible to bring any kind of harm upon the monster, let alone make an attempt to kill it.

None of the attacks, be it melee or ranged, deal any damage. Should you attempt to go on the offensive, the monster will swiftly close the distance and take you down immediately. You can, however, stun it with a Flashlight, which can give you some room to escape. Note that you can only do this a few times before it becomes immune to the light’s effects.

Tips on surviving against the Deer

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are a few tips on surviving against the Deer:

When face-to-face with the Deer, you only have two options that lead to a situation where you escape with your life. The first is the aforementioned Flashlight trick, while the other is to simply run away while using the trees and rocks as cover. Since it struggles with pathfinding, a lot of the time, it’s possible for it to simply get stuck in the level geometry.

The Deer will typically refrain from attacking on Day 1 or if you’re busy with Custist raids. In such instances, it will be idle until the night ends.

When hungry, the Deer will be particularly belligerent. Look out for a notification that informs you of this to avoid it whenever possible.

Don’t let your campfire die out at all at night, or else the Deer will instantly attack the camp and possibly end your run then and there. Chop down a few extra logs and prepare fuel for the night, so that the fire may remain ablaze until dawn.

If you’re attacked by the Deer while exploring the wilds, book it to the nearest building. The Deer won’t be able to follow you in because of its massive size, giving you some breathing room until dawn breaks.

FAQs

Is it possible to kill the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest?

No, the Deer is an invincible entity that can not be stopped permanently through any means.

How can I stun the Deer in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can use Flashlight to stun the Deer.

How can I get a Flashlight in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You can get a Flashlight from Chests, Watchtowers, and Pelt Traders, or as a default piece of equipment for the Camper and Ranger Classes.

